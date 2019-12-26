Lindsey Vonn proposes marriage to her fiance P.K. They climbed at Christmas

Lindsey Vonn We celebrate Christmas with another proposal!

Months after committing to your lifelong love P.K. Subban, the Olympic revealed that she He asked the question on Wednesday and gave his fiancé an engagement ring of his own.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all! On our 2nd anniversary, I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me … and he said yes," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and the NHL professional player wearing matching. Pajamas posing with their baby skins. "We talk about equality, but actions speak louder than words. Men should also get engagement rings and this is what PK deserves. I can't wait to marry you baby #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar."

Subban asked the retired alpine ski runner to marry him in August with an impressive emerald engagement ring. While attending the MTV Video Music Awards in October, the couple talked about their commitment to E! News.