Lindsey Vonn proposes marriage to her fiance P.K. They climbed at Christmas

Lindsey Vonn We celebrate Christmas with another proposal!
Months after committing to your lifelong love P.K. Subban, the Olympic revealed that she He asked the question on Wednesday and gave his fiancé an engagement ring of his own.
"Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all! On our 2nd anniversary, I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me … and he said yes," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and the NHL professional player wearing matching. Pajamas posing with their baby skins. "We talk about equality, but actions speak louder than words. Men should also get engagement rings and this is what PK deserves. I can't wait to marry you baby #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar."
Subban asked the retired alpine ski runner to marry him in August with an impressive emerald engagement ring. While attending the MTV Video Music Awards in October, the couple talked about their commitment to E! News.
"I thought: & # 39; Are you kidding? & # 39;" Vonn said to E! News & # 39; Carissa culiner while remembering the moment when Subban proposed. "As if I thought I was kidding, and then I saw the ring …"
"And then I broke down, I was crying all the time," he continued. "(Saying) & # 39; My God, this is not a joke, this is not a drill! This is real! & # 39; It was the ugly scream."
Talking with fashion in August, Vonn, who married Thomas Vonn From 2007 to 2013, she sprouted over her future husband and shared that she knew he was the one almost instantly.
"From the beginning, I knew it was different," Vonn told the store. "But I had married before, so I hesitated to think that I could find someone I would like to remarry."
She added: "However, after a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with."
For the New Jersey Devils hockey player, the feeling is mutual. "Lindsey is the best thing that happened to me," he shared with fashion. "There are people in life who deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything in the world, and I do." "
Congratulations to the happy couple, again!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.