Lindsey Vonn also asks her fiance P.K. They went up to marry her months after he first proposed – Look at his ring!

2020 is just around the corner, why should only the future bride receive a ring? There is someone who thought it would be fair for the fiance to receive some shine too: Lindsey Vonn!

The Olympic skier proposed marriage to her man, P.K. Subban, at Christmas and took advantage of social networks to share the sweet moment.

You can even take a look at his fashionable and totally masculine ring that he proudly showed in a photo. How special is that?

She and the hockey player have already been engaged for the past four months since he previously asked the big question.

That said, Lindsey obviously thought it was his turn to return the favor.

Together with a couple of photos, the woman wrote: Feliz Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all! On our second anniversary, I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me … and he said yes ☺️. We talk about equality, but actions speak louder than words. Men should also get engagement rings and this is what PK deserves. I can't wait to marry you baby ❤️🐻 # merrychristmas # happyanniversary # equal # raisethebar ".

Subban really looked at the unexpected gift, posing for the camera with the thick silver band that also featured a rectangular black stone on his finger.

He subtitled the shot with "Drip drip,quot;.

As mentioned earlier, they have been engaged since August when the man first proposed, with an emerald sparkler.

At that time, Vonnc talked with ET about the commitment and told the media that ‘He had no idea. He tricked me and said that maybe we will go out for another 10 years. I wonder: "What?", So I had no idea.

Congratulations on the fair commitment!



