Lil Uzi Vert says he hasn't had sex in two years in the Twitter confession

Elsewhere, during the rapper's QnA session with fans at the microblogging site, a fan writes: & # 39; I want to have raw sex with uzi & # 39 ;, which leads the rapper to scold the fan in his reply.

It is confession time for Lil Uzi Vert! Rapper "Futsal Shuffle" jumped on Twitter on Thursday, December 26 to make a revelation about his dry sex life.

By participating in a small revealing Q&A with his fans, the hip-hop star responded to a fan who suggested he "approach the gynecologist to get tested." However, Uzi mentioned that he did not need to be tested and explained: "I have not had sexual intercourse in 2 years as at the end of 2018".

In another tweet, he answered a fan's question about whether his ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner was influencing his style. "I will be honest because once she never dressed me, I just wanted to give her a title 2, increase her confidence and the mark that she is doing well," he said.

He also talked about his favorite designer and his bag collection. "My favorite is BSTROY for Owens brick and I can't wait to show my new choices, "Uzi wrote to a fan. Meanwhile, another fan urged Uzi to" stop tweeting horny. "

Responding to the request, Uzi replied: "I dated girls in high school, it's not like I named all the last real friends I had when life was … you know it's still refreshing." Elsewhere, a fan wrote: "I want to have raw sex with you uzi," which caused the rapper to scold the fan: "I hope someone older in your family sees this. Don't say things like that."

When reading the tweets, fans quickly expressed their two cents as one thought that not having sex in two years was "tragic." Meanwhile, someone else pointed out that it was actually a year, instead of two, since he said that the last time he had sex was at the end of 2018. "The end of 2018 was 2 years ago? Mathematics always get away from me … "said the person.

However, a fan did not buy Uzi's words. "Yes … all men seem to be doing that … the same story … we don't believe that," said the fan. Apparently speaking of Uzi's response to a fan's vulgar tweet, a fan applauded him. "Finally a rapper with some sense," said the fan.