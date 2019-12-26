Liam Williams will meet with Scarlets de Saracens | Rugby Union News

Liam Williams helped the Saracens win the Heineken Champions Cup and the Gallagher Premier title the last term

Wales and the British and Irish lions, Liam Williams, will join the Saracens Scarlets at the end of the season.

Williams' expected move has been confirmed by the player and Scarlets, and will return to Wales before the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old, crowned 62 times by Wales, joined from the Welsh side in 2017 and helped the Saracens win the Heineken Champions Cup and the Gallagher Premier title last period.

On leaving, Liam Williams said: "I have enjoyed my time in the Saracens in the last three seasons."

"The environment has undoubtedly developed me as a player and as a person. I am grateful for the support I have received from players, management and supporters during this time."

Rugby director Mark McCall added: "We really enjoyed having Liam as part of our group for the past three seasons."

"We appreciate your contribution to the club and wish him and Sophie the best when they return to Wales."

