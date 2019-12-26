Leicester 0 – 4 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's team moves 13 points at the top of the table to strengthen their control over the first Premier League title







Trent Alexander-Arnold starred when Liverpool left with 13 points ahead at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 victory at Leicester

Liverpool extended its leadership at the top of the Premier League with a resounding 4-0 victory over the closest Leicester challengers at King Power Stadium.

Two goals by Roberto Firmino, a penalty by substitute James Milner and a sweet blow from the show's star Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the newly crowned world champions a deserved victory.

There are 35 undefeated league games for the Jurgen Klopp team now and with their advantage currently at 13 points, it seems unlikely that they will be denied a first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool was too good from the start.

How Liverpool hit Leicester

Alexander-Arnold tested Kasper Schmeichel in 40 seconds and Sadio Mane should have scored moments after that, as Liverpool gave an early indication of the problems that would cause Leicester's bottom line.

Mohamed Salah had missed a good opportunity even before surrounding Schmeichel and hitting the side net in the 11th minute and when Jordan Henderson had a deflected shot shortly thereafter, the home team swayed.

Brendan Rodgers, in front of his former club, could have expected his team to have regrouped within half an hour, but a long period of possession resulted in Firmino's opening goal.

Liverpool vs Wolves Live

Alexander-Arnold appeared on the left and his coiled cross eluded Ben Chilwell on the far post to allow Firmino to lower Schmeichel's extended leg.

With Jonny Evans struggling to cope with the Liverpool movement, Mane had a wonderful opportunity to double the advantage in minutes just to see his shot well saved by Schmeichel.

Leicester was lucky enough to reach the break with only one goal behind, but the game's pattern only became more pronounced after the interval, as they struggled to leave their own half.

With Harvey Barnes recovering from the ankle problem that saw him replaced against Manchester City, Leicester only made a change in the team that was defeated at Etihad Stadium with Dennis Praet as Ayoze Pérez. Liverpool made two changes to the team that beat Watford last time in the Premier League with Andrew Robertson and Naby Keita returning at the expense of James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri. That meant there was only one change of the team that beat Flamengo in the Club World Cup final: Georginio Wijnaldum instead of the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Just when they managed to accumulate some pressure, Liverpool won a corner in the counterattack and Caglar Soyuncu was judged for having committed handball from the subsequent crossing.

Milner, who had only appeared a few seconds before, converted the resulting tip shot with ease by sending Schmeichel the wrong way and any persistent Leicester resistance was extinguished.

Firmino added his second of the night at 74 minutes when he finished a movement he had begun, quietly placing another Alexander-Arnold cross in his house.

And then Alexander-Arnold was there rampaging to the right once more to connect beautifully with Mane's dismissal before embracing fans' adulation in the corner of King Power Stadium.

What a night for Liverpool. What a month for Liverpool. What a year for Liverpool. In this way, it is difficult to imagine that next year will not bring that long-awaited Premier League title.

Whats Next?

Leicester doesn't have to wait long for his next game while traveling to the London stadium to face West Ham on Saturday. Liverpool has an extra day to prepare for their home game against Wolves live in Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. The start is at 4.30 p.m.