"Laal Singh Chaddha is the only film I've auditioned for,quot; – Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in front of Aamir Khan. The film is a new official version of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is directed by the director of "Secret Superstar,quot; Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

Bebo in a recent interview revealed that in his career of so many years, Laal Singh Chaddha turns out to be the first film he auditioned for. “Laal Singh Chaddha is possibly the only movie in my career in which I auditioned. I would never do it for any kind of cinema or for anyone in this world other than Aamir, "said Bebo.

Kareena commenting more about her association with Aamir said: "It's amazing by Aamir Khan. It's possibly the biggest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It's an honor to share the frame with someone so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor of that generation." .