La La and Carmelo Anthony celebrate Christmas in matching pajamas with their son after meeting

La La and Carmelo Anthony had a great Christmas day together and it was even more special since they have been living apart for being back on. Not only that, but they also celebrated the holidays with their 12-year-old son, Kiyan, and that could only increase the joy.

The actress made sure to document the day and then share some of the best moments with her followers on social networks.

As seen in the photos on the couple's platforms, the trio wore matching red and white Christmas pajamas while posing playfully for the camera.

‘Two grateful hearts = a happy child ❤️🎄🎁❤️🎄 MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎁🎄❤️ sending love to those who need it today. Thinking of you and praying for you 🙏🏽❤️🎁, ’La La wrote next to one of the photos that showed her and the son sticking out his tongue while Melo smiled.

The athlete moved to Portland not long ago after singing with the Trailblazers.

As for his message to his followers, he wrote along with his photos of celebration with the family: "HAPPY HOLIDAYS,quot; singing "The Anthonys,quot;.

It was not long for close friends of the couple, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, to leave comments on the La La publication.

The NBA star simply wrote: ‘Family ❤️’, while the actress left a "Love to all!" Below.

& # 39; I love you guys !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️, ’Khloe also joined the comments section.

Finally, Taraji P. Henson also expressed his affection for the couple by leaving a series of heart emojis in that same publication.



