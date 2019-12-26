Kylie Jenner buys $ 12K Beanie Baby at a Biebers charity auction

Kylie Jenner You are really interested in Beanie Babies.

Earlier this month, the 22 year old. keeping up with the Kardashians star attended friends Hailey Bieber Y Justin BieberThe Paddle8 charity auction for the benefit of LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. ME! On Thursday, a day after Christmas, it was learned that Kylie recently bought one of the items on display, a limited edition green glass and molten resin Beanie Baby "Erin,quot; valued at $ 12,000 and created by the artist. Dan life.

The 9.5-inch armored doll features a clover symbol on its chest. Five of these Beanie Babies went on sale.

During the auction, Justin acted for the guests, as did Kylie! The reality star grabbed the microphone to recreate her 2-second viral song to wake her daughter. Stormi Webster, "Get up and shine."

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey bet He also attended the event.

Speaking of glam green, Kylie recently attended Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas Eve party with Stormi, where the two were twinning to coordinate emerald costumes.