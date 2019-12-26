KUWK: This is how Khloe Kardashian feels that Tristan Thompson is so determined to get her back!

It seems that Tristan Thompson has not retained anything when it comes to chasing Khloe Kardashian. Regardless of the fact that he is "all in," it turns out that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not yet willing to give him another chance.

The reality television celebrity is still quite cautious as she betrayed her twice during their relationship.

Since the Jordyn Woods scandal was exposed and separated, the basketball player has left many flirtatious messages under his baby's social media posts.

For those flirty comments, fans have been criticizing him a lot online, many of them encouraging Khloe not to accept it.

But at the end of the day, Tristan and Khloe are co-parents, so they still look a lot.

This was also the case at Kar-Jenner's Christmas party since he also attended.

The ex were seen in the background of an image, interacting with each other.

Anyway, a source previously shared through HollywoodLife that he was there strictly for dad's duty and not because he had met with his baby mom.

And yet, insider information also said that istán Tristan is recovering Khloé in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had and is trying to figure out how to make everything happen. He is a great father to True, he gets along well with the family again and since then he was forgiven for all his troubled past with traps, but they have not forgotten him. "

Kh It is Khloe who is at an obvious crossroads on how to take things. His emotions are everywhere because Tristan is finally acting the way he wished he always did, but he can never get out of his mind what he did. If I had to make a decision at this time, I would not take it back, but Tristan will surely try in the new year for the spark of love to happen again, "they continued.



