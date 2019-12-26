Kourtney Kardashian responds to criticism about getting another dog

Let the records show that Kourtney Kardashian He is still in possession of his pretty Pomeranian Honey.

For some reason, people began to question the whereabouts of the fluffy puppy after Kourtney, his children and Scott DisickHe came into possession of a new golden retriever on Christmas morning. "WTF, where is she darling?", Many people asked in a photo of the new golden retriever, which was captioned, "But what should we call it?"

Others did not necessarily question where the dog was, but made outrageous accusations. A person on social networks criticized the mother of three for getting another pet just to "throw it away in 3 months."

But don't be afraid, because the creator of Poosh is making things clear once and for all. In response to criticism, the 40-year-old shared: "Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom."