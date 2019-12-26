Kim Kardashian and her children close 2019 with their most glamorous looks

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The West family is in the building!

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They were the epitome of elegance this Christmas Eve. The couple, united by children northwest6 Holy west4 Chicago West, 1 and West psalm, 7 months, dressed in elegant outfits for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, held this year in Kourtney KardashianFor Christmas party, Kim dressed in an amazing Dior dress off her shoulder, while Kanye looked great effortlessly with sunglasses by her side.

Kimye's children also dressed in fancy party costumes, with North wearing a pink suit, which she combined with tall pigtail buns. North's younger sister, Chicago, also wore her hair the same style, along with a velvet tracksuit. Meanwhile, you could see Saint, who sat on his father's shoulder, with a style similar to the Grammy winner. Kim and Kanye's youngest son, Psalm, put on a jumpsuit for the party.

It was a special night for the family, specifically Kanye, who could see his Sunday service choir perform at the party.

"His face lit up and he was very excited about his performance," a source told E! News. "Kim delivered a sweet speech beforehand, saying that Kanye has worked in this choir for a while and that he has worked hard and is very proud of it."

On Thursday, Kim took Instagram to share a series of photos of the party, taken by photographer @pierresnaps.

"Christmas Eve 2019,quot;, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star captioned the adorable family photos.

Check out the album below to see more photos of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Mother and daughter shine in gold.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True thompson

Khloe KardashianHer daughter shows her bright look.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"The most wonderful time of the year," writes Kylie on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie combines her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

welcome

Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Christmas carols

Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Sunday Services

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye westThe choir of your Sunday service acts, of course.

Tristan Thompson

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Khloe KardashianThe former joins the celebrations, sharing a serious photo of the photo booth.

Sia

Instagram

Sia

The superstar gives a festive twist to her characteristic wig, playing "Chandelier,quot; from inside a real-sized doll box.

Rob kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Rob kardashian

The best gift of all! Kardashian's only brother makes a rare appearance.

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo sleds In a photo with toy soldiers.

Kim Kardashian, Kathy Griffin

Twitter / Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin

"She's going to kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a photo where Kim isn't looking at the camera.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model, dressed in a red and black dress, takes some selfies before leading the celebration.

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!

