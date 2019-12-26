Kim Kardashian and her children close 2019 with their most glamorous looks

The West family is in the building!
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They were the epitome of elegance this Christmas Eve. The couple, united by children northwest6 Holy west4 Chicago West, 1 and West psalm, 7 months, dressed in elegant outfits for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, held this year in Kourtney KardashianFor Christmas party, Kim dressed in an amazing Dior dress off her shoulder, while Kanye looked great effortlessly with sunglasses by her side.
Kimye's children also dressed in fancy party costumes, with North wearing a pink suit, which she combined with tall pigtail buns. North's younger sister, Chicago, also wore her hair the same style, along with a velvet tracksuit. Meanwhile, you could see Saint, who sat on his father's shoulder, with a style similar to the Grammy winner. Kim and Kanye's youngest son, Psalm, put on a jumpsuit for the party.
It was a special night for the family, specifically Kanye, who could see his Sunday service choir perform at the party.
"His face lit up and he was very excited about his performance," a source told E! News. "Kim delivered a sweet speech beforehand, saying that Kanye has worked in this choir for a while and that he has worked hard and is very proud of it."
On Thursday, Kim took Instagram to share a series of photos of the party, taken by photographer @pierresnaps.
"Christmas Eve 2019,quot;, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star captioned the adorable family photos.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Mother and daughter shine in gold.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True thompson
Khloe KardashianHer daughter shows her bright look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
"The most wonderful time of the year," writes Kylie on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie combines her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
welcome
Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas carols
Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye westThe choir of your Sunday service acts, of course.
Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson
Khloe KardashianThe former joins the celebrations, sharing a serious photo of the photo booth.
Sia
The superstar gives a festive twist to her characteristic wig, playing "Chandelier,quot; from inside a real-sized doll box.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rob kardashian
The best gift of all! Kardashian's only brother makes a rare appearance.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
The mother-daughter duo sleds In a photo with toy soldiers.
Twitter / Kathy Griffin
Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin
"She's going to kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a photo where Kim isn't looking at the camera.
Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
The model, dressed in a red and black dress, takes some selfies before leading the celebration.
