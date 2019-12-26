Kim Kardashian and her children close 2019 with their most glamorous looks

The West family is in the building!

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They were the epitome of elegance this Christmas Eve. The couple, united by children northwest6 Holy west4 Chicago West, 1 and West psalm, 7 months, dressed in elegant outfits for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, held this year in Kourtney KardashianFor Christmas party, Kim dressed in an amazing Dior dress off her shoulder, while Kanye looked great effortlessly with sunglasses by her side.

Kimye's children also dressed in fancy party costumes, with North wearing a pink suit, which she combined with tall pigtail buns. North's younger sister, Chicago, also wore her hair the same style, along with a velvet tracksuit. Meanwhile, you could see Saint, who sat on his father's shoulder, with a style similar to the Grammy winner. Kim and Kanye's youngest son, Psalm, put on a jumpsuit for the party.

It was a special night for the family, specifically Kanye, who could see his Sunday service choir perform at the party.