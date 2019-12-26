Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar in the special screening of Good Newwz

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have joined for the first time for Good Newwz of Raj Mehta. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will hit theaters on December 27, 2019. Good Newwz revolves around the lives of two couples struggling to conceive a child and decide to have one through IVF. However, life takes a sharp turn for them when the hospital mixes their sperm and the two women end up conceiving another person's son.

Last night there was a special screening of the film in the city for connoisseurs of Bollywood. We capture Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many other celebrities in the screening. Kiara caught all the attention when the diva came dressed for Christmas in a green, red and white suit. Check out all the projection images below.




one/ 10

Kiara Advani



Kiara Advani


two/ 10

Kiara Advani



Karan Johar


3/ 10

Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar



Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar


4 4/ 10

Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar



Diljit Dosanjh


5 5/ 10

Diljit Dosanjh



Ananya Panday


6 6/ 10

Ananya Panday



Ananya Panday


7 7/ 10

Ananya Panday



Shanaya Kapoor


8/ 10

Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor



Filmafre


9 9/ 10



Filmfare


10/ 10

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

Recent Articles

Mikel Arteta praises the attitude of “ spot-on & # 39; & # 39; Arsenal after 1-1 draw at Bournemouth | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Kevin Spacey Accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, commits suicide on Christmas Day

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ari Behn, a Danish author and former member of the Norwegian royal family, committed suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47. Behn was...
Read more

We must talk about Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney's new special

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
John mulaney, king of jukebox jokes of king diner and perfect anxious comedy, has given us something really special at these parties. On Christmas...
Read more

Drake feels excluded from the black community, defends himself against accusations of cultural appropriation

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
RapRadarThe rapper of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He admits that he felt judged for being light-skinned and Canadian while...
Read more

Olivier Giroud: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard denies interest in Chelsea striker | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©