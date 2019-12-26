Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar in the special screening of Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh have joined for the first time for Good Newwz of Raj Mehta. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will hit theaters on December 27, 2019. Good Newwz revolves around the lives of two couples struggling to conceive a child and decide to have one through IVF. However, life takes a sharp turn for them when the hospital mixes their sperm and the two women end up conceiving another person's son.

Last night there was a special screening of the film in the city for connoisseurs of Bollywood. We capture Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and many other celebrities in the screening. Kiara caught all the attention when the diva came dressed for Christmas in a green, red and white suit. Check out all the projection images below.