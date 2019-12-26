Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in gold at Christmas

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster They weren't the only twins at Kardashian-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party … they were joined by a pair of Golden Girls!
His sister Khloe Kardashian and her little girl True thompson, both shined with golden dresses at Tuesday's party, as seen in the photos that the reality star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.
Khloe was wearing a shiny gold one-shoulder dress with a thigh opening and matching strap sandals. True wore a sleeveless dress with a gold bodice and a layered tulle skirt, as well as a Timberland collar and boots.
"❤️Mami and Tutu looked amazing❤️," commented the girl's dad and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.
The NBA star had attended the party, E! The news have learned.
"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," a source said. "They dated True and talked a lot."
Tristan and Khloe have been parents of their daughter as single parents since they separated in February. They had also met at True's first birthday party in April.
At the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party in 2019, Kylie and Stormi, 22 months old, wore emerald dresses.
See more photos of Khloe, True, Kylie, Stormi and others at the party.
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Mother and daughter shine in gold.
True thompson
Khloe KardashianHer daughter shows her bright look.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
"The most wonderful time of the year," writes Kylie on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie combines her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
welcome
Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Christmas carols
Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Khloe Kardashian
Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.
Sofia Richie
The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.
Sofia Richie
Kylie Jenner
The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye westThe choir of your Sunday service acts, of course.
Tristan Thompson
Khloe KardashianThe former joins the celebrations, sharing a serious photo of the photo booth.
Sia
The superstar gives a festive twist to her characteristic wig, playing "Chandelier,quot; from inside a real-sized doll box.
Rob kardashian
The best gift of all! Kardashian's only brother makes a rare appearance.
Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
The mother-daughter duo sleds In a photo with toy soldiers.
Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin
"She's going to kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a photo where Kim isn't looking at the camera.
Kendall Jenner
The model, dressed in a red and black dress, takes some selfies before leading the celebration.
