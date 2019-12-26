Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in gold at Christmas

By Bradley Lamb
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster They weren't the only twins at Kardashian-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party … they were joined by a pair of Golden Girls!

His sister Khloe Kardashian and her little girl True thompson, both shined with golden dresses at Tuesday's party, as seen in the photos that the reality star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

Khloe was wearing a shiny gold one-shoulder dress with a thigh opening and matching strap sandals. True wore a sleeveless dress with a gold bodice and a layered tulle skirt, as well as a Timberland collar and boots.

"❤️Mami and Tutu looked amazing❤️," commented the girl's dad and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star had attended the party, E! The news have learned.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," a source said. "They dated True and talked a lot."

Tristan and Khloe have been parents of their daughter as single parents since they separated in February. They had also met at True's first birthday party in April.

At the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party in 2019, Kylie and Stormi, 22 months old, wore emerald dresses.

See more photos of Khloe, True, Kylie, Stormi and others at the party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Mother and daughter shine in gold.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True thompson

Khloe KardashianHer daughter shows her bright look.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"The most wonderful time of the year," writes Kylie on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie combines her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

welcome

Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Kardashian Christmas party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Christmas carols

Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Sunday Services

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye westThe choir of your Sunday service acts, of course.

Tristan Thompson

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Khloe KardashianThe former joins the celebrations, sharing a serious photo of the photo booth.

Sia

Instagram

Sia

The superstar gives a festive twist to her characteristic wig, playing "Chandelier,quot; from inside a real-sized doll box.

Rob kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Rob kardashian

The best gift of all! Kardashian's only brother makes a rare appearance.

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo sleds In a photo with toy soldiers.

Kim Kardashian, Kathy Griffin

Twitter / Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin

"She's going to kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a photo where Kim isn't looking at the camera.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model, dressed in a red and black dress, takes some selfies before leading the celebration.

Watch keeping up with the Kardashians Sundays at 9 / 8c only in E!

