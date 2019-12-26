Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in gold at Christmas

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster They weren't the only twins at Kardashian-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party … they were joined by a pair of Golden Girls!

His sister Khloe Kardashian and her little girl True thompson, both shined with golden dresses at Tuesday's party, as seen in the photos that the reality star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

Khloe was wearing a shiny gold one-shoulder dress with a thigh opening and matching strap sandals. True wore a sleeveless dress with a gold bodice and a layered tulle skirt, as well as a Timberland collar and boots.

"❤️Mami and Tutu looked amazing❤️," commented the girl's dad and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star had attended the party, E! The news have learned.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," a source said. "They dated True and talked a lot."

Tristan and Khloe have been parents of their daughter as single parents since they separated in February. They had also met at True's first birthday party in April.