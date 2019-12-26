Khia explodes Beyonce says she's & # 39; getting older terribly & # 39; – hive attacks

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper and podcaster Khia faces the wrath of Beyonce & # 39; s Beeehive this morning, after she made some very controversial statements about the legendary singer.

Khia launched a podcast on Christmas Eve, where he said that Beyonce, 38, is aging a lot. According to Khia, Beyonce is "aging terribly like her mother."

Khia added, [Beyonce] has that Creole coming out of her, that Jasmine Guy, that white woman coming out of her, because she's getting awfully old. "

