Keyshia Cole and her embarrassed mother, Frankie Lons, talk in a new video about continuing to look for their father and be biracial

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It's 2012 again for singer and new mother Keyshia Cole, who seems to be looking for her father yet.

The singer recently had her mother, Frankie Lons, on her show, One by one with Keyshia Cole, where they came and went about the singer being biracial and hinting that Virgil Hunter, a former boxer, who previously confirmed that he was his father, is not his father after all.

Many fans remember when Keyshia announced the Black Girls Rock! to show: "I'm biracial, but it's fine … I'm black; I'm black …"

Later he added: “#BlackGirlsRock first of all I feel ALLGIRLSROCK !! And by the way, I don't know what I mix with, nor have I tried to find out, "he said on Twitter." I grew up in Oakland. My mother is a black woman. HOWEVER, I don't know my father. (sic) to know! ”

The reality TV star asked Frankie to explain what it mixes with: “I have a very serious question because the only problem is the right one, she told me it was mixed. You told me, right?

Frankie revealed: "No, I said you were,quot; another "and that you are another."

Keyshia added, "Well, what is,quot; other? "Explain to the public why my fans are really upset. They think that when I repeated that, I am saying that I am not black, which is not the truth."

Frankie backed his daughter: "Black is a color, first of all, so don't listen to that."

Keyshia asked for help saying, "Well, can you explain to me to get rid of it?" Frankie said: "‘ Another ’means … your mother is one color and your dad is another."

Keyshia said: “I just want the general public of the people who have been my fans over the years to understand that this is not something I got from myself and from my own mind. This is something they told me and I wanted to express it. "

She went on to say that Kayshia's father is an "Italian, Caucasian,quot; man who owned a restaurant called Pal Joeys in San Jose.

Keyshia told his fans: "Guys, when I was a child, I looked for Pal Joeys, I called 411, remember that? I called 411 many times. First he told me it was in Los Angeles, boys. I called Los Angeles and not There was none there.

Frankie said the man "was a boy he used to date when he was a leisure woman. I got attached because he tried, went to his grave, trying to stop prostitution."

Ad

Keyshia is good with drama.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Match report – M & # 39; boro 1 – 0 Huddsf & # 39; ld

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

PS Plus AMAZING deal: Get cheap PlayStation Plus deal before January 2020 free PS4 games

Technology ajit - 0
PS Plus AMAZING deal: Get cheap PlayStation Plus deal before January 2020 free PS4 games - Express
Read more

Tips For Playing The Video Games You Just Got

Technology Matilda Coleman - 0
The end of the year is gift-giving season for many people, so chances are good that you, dear reader, just received at least one brand new video game. Youve installed that thing, and youre ready to dive right in. You just have a couple of questions about, uh,…
Read more

Ferrari Is This Close To Getting It

Technology Isaac Novak - 0
From its indecisiveness on SUVs to its rigid stance on never making a pink car, Ferrari is a perplexing company. But the company is getting ever so slightly closer to the mark in terms of whom its openly marketing its different models toward, because its at …
Read more

YouTube gives creators more control over copyright claim disputes with new update

Technology ajit - 0
An automatic trim feature helps directly tackle the problem Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge YouTubes recent Studio update is finally giving people an easier way to deal with copyright claim disputes. The new update now lets creators address copyri…
Read more
©