Kevin Volland: Bayer Leverkusen to resist the Arsenal approach | Soccer news





Kevin Volland has only 18 months left in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, after signing with Hoffenheim in 2016

Bayer Leverkusen will resist January's offers for Arsenal goal Kevin Volland, according to Sky germany.

The Bundesliga club hopes to plan long term with its vice captain and does not want to sell the forward.

He has 18 months left in his contract and Gunners scouts have seen him several times recently before a possible move in January.

The 27-year-old is predominantly a central forward, but can also play from the right side, and is more desirable because he is left-handed.

