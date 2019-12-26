Kevin Spacey Accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, commits suicide on Christmas Day

Ari Behn, a Danish author and former member of the Norwegian royal family, committed suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47. Behn was one of Kevin Spacey's sexual assault accusers and was married to Norwegian princess Martha Louise for 15 years.

"With great sadness in our hearts, I, on behalf of the closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he committed suicide today," Behn's manager Geir Hakonsund said in an email to the international AFP news agency.

Ari Behn, Norwegian author and former husband of Princess Martha Louise, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of having played him at a concert in 2007, committed suicide. He was 47 years old https://t.co/u2MrfGxGqU – THR International (@THRGlobal) December 26, 2019

The Royal House of Norway said in a statement that Behn was an important part of his family for many years, and that they keep warm and good memories of him.

According to Page sixBehn was married to Princess Martha Louise, 48, from 2002 to 2017 and they shared three daughters: Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11. Martha Louise is the oldest daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja, and she is the fourth in the line of the throne.

Behn wrote several novels and plays during his life, including his first book. Sad as hell, a collection of stories that was published in 1999. The last book he published was Hell in 2018, which detailed Behn's struggle with mental health problems.

In December 2017, Behn accused former House of cards Kevin Spacey star of sexual assault. He claimed that Spacey touched him under a table during the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert. Spacey never responded to Behn's accusations.

"We had a nice conversation, I was sitting next to me," Behn told the Norwegian radio station P4. "After five minutes, he says," Hey, let's go out and smoke a cigarette. "And then he takes me under the table in the middle of my balls. I have more than I expected."

Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn, former husband of the Norwegian princess, dies of suicide at Christmas https://t.co/BGy7ajyG0T – People people) December 26, 2019

Behn said he responded to Spacey by saying, "Eh. Maybe later." He added that he had black hair at that time and that he was ten years younger, so he was "in his alley."

In September, another of Spacey's accusers, an anonymous massage therapist who sued the actor for allegedly assaulting him sexually during a massage session in 2016, also passed away.

In recent years, more than a dozen men have accused Spacey of inappropriate sexual behavior. The Oscar winner has continued to deny the accusations. Last summer, charges filed against Spacey by an 18-year-old in Massachusetts were dropped.

Ad

Kevin Spacey has never been arrested or charged with any crime. However, he was fired from House of cards and he hasn't worked in Hollywood since then.



Post views:

0 0