Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn died at 47

The world has lost another great.
Ari behn, who accused the dishonored actor Kevin Spacey If he tried it, he died at the age of 47. The author and ex-husband of Norway Princess Martha Louise died by suicide on Christmas day, his manager Geir Håkonsund He told the Norwegian media. "It is with great pain in our hearts that we, the closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his life today," the statement said. "We ask for respect for our private lives in the future."
In 2002, Behn, then a commoner, married the eldest son and the only daughter of King harald Y Queen sonja. However, the couple share daughters Maud, sixteen, Leah14 and Emma, 11 – separated in 2016 and divorced the following year, for the first time for the Norwegian royal family.
"It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the news of Ari Behn's death," the King said in a statement. "Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we have warm and affectionate memories of him. We are grateful to have met him. We regret that our grandchildren have lost their beloved father and have a deep compassion for him. His parents and brothers, who have now lost their beloved son and brother. "
In 2017, the author and playwright accused Spacey of touching him 10 years earlier in a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize. "We had a great conversation, he sat next to me," he recalled, according to the BBC. "After five minutes he said:‘ Hey, let's go out and smoke a cigarette. " Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls. "
"My hair was dark at the time," he said, noting that he diverted Spacey. "He was 10 years younger and was in his alley."
Behn is not the only person who accuses the actor of inappropriate behavior. In 2017 Anthony Rapp He accused Spacey of making him a pass when Rapp was only 14 years old. Several more accusers would appear.
However, in July this year, charges of sexual assault involving an 18-year-old in Massachusetts were dismissed. Spacey, who had denied the accusations.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).