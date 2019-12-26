Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn died at 47

The world has lost another great.

Ari behn, who accused the dishonored actor Kevin Spacey If he tried it, he died at the age of 47. The author and ex-husband of Norway Princess Martha Louise died by suicide on Christmas day, his manager Geir Håkonsund He told the Norwegian media. "It is with great pain in our hearts that we, the closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his life today," the statement said. "We ask for respect for our private lives in the future."

%MINIFYHTMLa94bcc7a3f40715df835172deb3fd09511% %MINIFYHTMLa94bcc7a3f40715df835172deb3fd09512%

In 2002, Behn, then a commoner, married the eldest son and the only daughter of King harald Y Queen sonja. However, the couple share daughters Maud, sixteen, Leah14 and Emma, 11 – separated in 2016 and divorced the following year, for the first time for the Norwegian royal family.

"It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the news of Ari Behn's death," the King said in a statement. "Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we have warm and affectionate memories of him. We are grateful to have met him. We regret that our grandchildren have lost their beloved father and have a deep compassion for him. His parents and brothers, who have now lost their beloved son and brother. "