Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn commits suicide at the age of 47

His manager confirms the sad news through a statement that says: "It is with great sadness in our hearts that I, on behalf of the closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he committed suicide today."

The author and former Norwegian royal Ari Behn died at age 47.

The former husband of Norwegian princess Martha Louise committed suicide on Christmas Day (December 25), according to her manager.

Behn made headlines in 2017 when he accused the actor Kevin Spacey of touching him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. The actor never responded publicly to the accusation.

The Royal House of Norway recognized the author's death in a statement, which said: "Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we have warm and good memories of him with us."