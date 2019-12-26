Kawhi Leonard scores 35 points to lead the Clippers to win from behind the Lakers | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-106 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day at the Staples Center.

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to take Los Angeles Clippers visitors to a 111-106 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day at the Staples Center.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points from the bank, and Paul George had 17 points in 5 of 18 shots for the Clippers, who are 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

With 3.6 seconds left and the Clippers climbing three, Patrick Beverley blocked a three-point attempt by LeBron James. George then made two free throws to seal the result.

Kyle Kuzma scored a maximum of 25 points from the bench for the Lakers, who have lost four in a row. They had not lost consecutive games in the entire season before the current skid. Anthony Davis scored 24 points and James finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

After walking up to 15 in the third quarter, the Clippers even reached 86-86 entering the room.

James hit a pull-up shot to give the Lakers a 101-94 lead with 6:39 remaining, but seven straight points from the Clippers tied the game again. Leonard made two free throws twice to give the Clippers a four-point lead, the second time with 2:03 left, and the Lakers managed just one point the rest of the way.

The Clippers improved to 12-3 this season with George and Leonard in the lineup.

Glenn Robinson III and Draymond Green each bombed in a pair of triples in a late blast when the Golden State Warriors teamed up to stun the Houston Rockets 116-104 in San Francisco.

The five Golden State headlines scored in double figures and the Warriors limited Houston to 16 of 51 shots in three-point attempts, helping Christmas hosts win for the fourth time while playing in the NBA showcase at the Last seven seasons.

Russell Westbrook of the Rockets led all scorers with 30 points, but shot only 11 of 32 overall and missed all eight three-point attempts when Houston saw a winning streak of four games come to an end.

Damion Lee marked the Warriors' balanced attack with 22 points, while Green and D & # 39; Angelo Russell scored 20 each, Robinson added 18 and Willie Cauley-Stein had 10.

Houston led by up to 13 points in the first half and seven in the third quarter before Cauley-Stein and Marquese Chriss hit the mates at home in a 10-0 Golden State race at the end of the third period that allowed the worst team of the Western Conference will bother to win.

Ky Bowman celebrates a play against the Houston Rockets



Houston returned to the front for the last time at 97-96 with a triple by James Harden with 7:59 remaining, but Golden State, which finished the Rockets season in the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, then dominated The rest of the game.

Robinson and Green led the quick final with their triples, helping Golden State score 20 of the last 27 points of the game.

Harden shot well for the Rockets, scoring 24 points on 9 of 18 shots and 6 of 10 from a three-point range, but the Warriors effectively kept him out of the free throw line (0 of 1) and caught him in giving up the ball in most second half possessions.

New Orleans Pelicans 112-100 Denver Nuggets

Brandon Ingram had 31 points, sinking 7 of 9 shots from a three-point range, as visitors to the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 112-100.

Jrue Holiday had 20 points, eight assists and six steals, Josh Hart scored 16 points, JJ Redick finished with 15 and Derrick Favors had eight points, eight assists and 13 rebounds for the pelicans.

New Orleans has won three of its last four games immediately after a losing streak of 13 games.

Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 17 from the bench and Gary Harris had 15 for Denver, who broke his winning streak of seven games.

New Orleans led throughout the second half, with Denver approaching 73-72 with five minutes remaining in the third, but the Pelicans had an answer for each race.

JJ Redick shoots from long distance against the Nuggets



Holiday hit a triple and Ingram did a driving lay-up to build the leadership again, and the visitors entered the room 84-80.

Monte Morris sank a triple at the beginning of the final period to put the Nuggets within one point, but then failed two three-point attempts that would have given them the advantage.

New Orleans responded with a dump of Jaxson Hayes and then Ingram connected a long triple, his sixth of the night, to put New Orleans ahead 107-97 and effectively seal the victory.

Joel Embiid contributed 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a resounding 121-109 Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was the seventh game of Embiid this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Joel Embiid gestures to the en route crowd at 31 points against the Bucks



Ben Simmons had 15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Sixers, who won their third straight and tied a franchise record with 21 triples.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points and went 5 of 7 from beyond the goal. Josh Richardson added 18 points, Furkan Korkmaz scored 16 and Al Horford had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 31 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, but shot 8 of 27. George Hill scored 15 points when the Milwaukee record dropped to 27-5.

Jaylen Brown scored a maximum of 30 points in the game to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-102 victory on Christmas Day over the Toronto Raptors.

Kemba Walker added 22 points for the Celtics, who won four straight and finished the 34-game win streak at Toronto's home against the Atlantic Division teams.

The Celtics have won the first two games between the teams this season. They meet again in Boston on Saturday.

Gordon Hayward added 14 points for the Celtics, Daniel Theis had 13 points, Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds from the bench and Jayson Tatum had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jaylen Brown scores with a dump against the Raptors



Fred VanVleet had 27 points for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row. Chris Boucher added the best 24 points of his career and Kyle Lowry contributed 14 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 points.

