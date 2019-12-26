Kanye West releases new album – & # 39; Jesus Is Born !! & # 39;

Rapper Kanye West surprised fans on Christmas day with a new album, called Jesus Is Born.

West joined his Sunday Service Choir for the 19-track gospel album, which was released under the name Sunday Service instead of his.

Earlier this year, Ye sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where he talked about his spiritual journey:

"This is a great victory for the Kingdom. For Kanye to return home, move from & # 39; Jesus Walks & # 39; to & # 39; I Love It & # 39; and tell God: & # 39; I tried to My way is not working Everything is working in ruins I am ending in debt, making money but still ending in debt My public position is in ruins I am not in good shape I have ups and downs with my health People call me crazy. People who don't want to sit with me. I just had to give it to God. "