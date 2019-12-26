Home Entertainment Kanye West releases new album – & # 39; Jesus Is Born...

Kanye West releases new album – & # 39; Jesus Is Born !! & # 39;

Rapper Kanye West surprised fans on Christmas day with a new album, called Jesus Is Born.

West joined his Sunday Service Choir for the 19-track gospel album, which was released under the name Sunday Service instead of his.

