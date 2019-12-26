Kandi Burruss's son, Ace Wells Tucker had the best Christmas ever – Watch his tremendous joy in this video

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kandi Burruss' son, Ace Wells Tucker, is the happiest child there is at Christmas. Kandi shared a video with the young man in his social media account, and you can watch it below.

‘I hope you had an amazing Christmas! I know that @acetucker did it. Ndi❤️ ’Kandi captioned the video in which Ace opens his presents for Christmas.

Someone said: ‘I miss this age. Now my children are growing up and want expensive gifts, "and another follower posted this:" He's trying to find his skateboard … he didn't ask for that lolol! I hope your Christmas has been wonderful hahaha. "

Another follower said: "Merry Christmas to you and your family. I am glad your son is happy with his Christmas presents," and another commentator posted this: "Sir, he learned to sit alone the other day … where is the Moment … Merry Christmas Ace and family.

Someone else said: "I see that paw patrol in the back, my daughter / nephew has a house full of it as of today,quot; and another follower also wished all the best to Kandi's family: "Merry Christmas to you and your family, yes I had a wonderful time with the family & # 39 ;.

A fan said: "Awwweee, he is so cute … The same and I hope you and yours have had a wonderful Christmas!" And another follower also brought Kandi's husband: "I bet Todd won this one and told Kandi what he asked for. & # 39;

Kandi shared more photos with her family during the holidays, and everyone is in a good mood.

Kandi has been living her best life, especially since the family welcomed a new member, Blaze Tucker.


