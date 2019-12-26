Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke's home video is a Christmas gift for fans

It is the most beautiful time of the year, and Justin Bieber He is taking a festive turn to his karaoke version of Carpool.

The superstar singer delighted his fans with an impromptu karaoke session on Christmas Day. In a series of homemade videos, filmed by Hailey Bieber and posted on Instagram, you can see the 25-year-old driving in his car while listening to his 2011 Christmas album, Under the mistletoe. The first video shows Justin, dressed in a green and red pajamas for the holidays, singing his song "Christmas Eve,quot;.

Justin, who recently announced a new single and tour, subtitled the first video, "Merry Christmas # bieber2020,quot;.

The following video shows Justin singing his beloved song, "Mistletoe."

"A little recoil?" Justin says in the video when the song starts playing in the car.

"Look how cute ereseeeeeee !!!! Hiiiiiii !!!!" Hailey commented on Justin's post.

In a third and final video, Justin sings along with the song "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."