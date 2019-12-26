Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke's home video is a Christmas gift for fans

It is the most beautiful time of the year, and Justin Bieber He is taking a festive turn to his karaoke version of Carpool.
The superstar singer delighted his fans with an impromptu karaoke session on Christmas Day. In a series of homemade videos, filmed by Hailey Bieber and posted on Instagram, you can see the 25-year-old driving in his car while listening to his 2011 Christmas album, Under the mistletoe. The first video shows Justin, dressed in a green and red pajamas for the holidays, singing his song "Christmas Eve,quot;.
Justin, who recently announced a new single and tour, subtitled the first video, "Merry Christmas # bieber2020,quot;.
The following video shows Justin singing his beloved song, "Mistletoe."
"A little recoil?" Justin says in the video when the song starts playing in the car.
"Look how cute ereseeeeeee !!!! Hiiiiiii !!!!" Hailey commented on Justin's post.
In a third and final video, Justin sings along with the song "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."
According to the couple's social media posts, Justin and Hailey were surrounded by friends and family at Christmas.
"Merry Christmas from me and mine for you and yours," Hailey, 23, wrote on Instagram with a series of photos with her husband.
It has been a very exciting week for Justin and his fans, since the singer has just announced his return to music.
On Christmas Eve, the "Boyfriend,quot; star revealed that his new song, "Yummy,quot;, will be released on January 3, 2020. Along with the new single, Justin will release a new album, a new documentary series, and he'll be on tour in 2020.
"As humans, we are imperfect," Justin said in a promotional video. "My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I think I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he loves me."
Justin also added: "I feel this is different from previous albums, just because of my situation in my life."
