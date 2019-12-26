Jose Mourinho exclusive: Tottenham coach returns to the hell he loves | Soccer news







In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho talks about his return to football, what he learned during his break and how he is determined to meet his own team in Tottenham before exploring the transfer market.

"It is what I am now and how I feel now. Happy to come every day, happy to be here from 7.30 am until 6.30 p.m. M. Happy to sleep here after the games, be here with my staff analyzing the matches and preparing for the next.

"Happy to be in the field and train the players. Happy to work in the office and analyze everything. Happy to go to every game. That is the happiness of everyday life that helps you do your best. This is how I feel now. I'm happy. "

In case it wasn't obvious, José Mourinho is happy. He says the word 18 times in the space of three questions.

He means it too. This is the natural habitat of Mourinho, after a 337-day break that was not really a break.

3:50 In the summer, Mourinho opened his identity, adapting as a coach, embracing change and constantly studying in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News. In the summer, Mourinho opened his identity, adapting as a coach, embracing change and constantly studying in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News.

In 2001, the term "leisure sickness,quot; was coined by Dutch psychologists Ad Vingerhoets and Maaike van Huijgevoort. It is a feeling of dissatisfaction and, in some cases, illness, derived from "the inability to transition from work to non-work environment, a great need for achievement and a high sense of responsibility."

Speaking to Sky Sports in the summer, Mourinho admitted that there was a similar dissatisfaction in him. There was a "fire,quot; inside, and five weeks later in Tottenham, he is back in the hell he loves.

My friends tell me & # 39; enjoy your time, enjoy your July, enjoy your August, enjoy what you never had & # 39 ;. I honestly can't enjoy. I am not happy enough to enjoy. I miss my football, I have the fire. Jose Mourinho, July 2019

"I am in the mental state, of the soul, of happiness, where I am ready to enter, which is a 100% commitment. It is only possible when you are happy with yourself, when you are happy with your surroundings,quot; I am happy, I give my 100 percent, I give everything I can. "

Mourinho is the antithesis of Sunday feeling. Live, breathe and sleep management. He wears the pajamas of management. That state of being completely absorbed in a job, or 101 percent as Mourinho says, is the only way he knows it.

"When you're happy, you can give your 101 percent. I always say that in relation to the commitment, there is only one state, and that's it, 99 percent is not enough. It is not enough. 99 percent is not enough! "

Mourinho's Tottenham sits three points from the first four

But are you happy with the results? Not all, you would suppose. There have been painful defeats against two of their former clubs, Manchester United and Chelsea, preventing the Spurs from being in the top four before Christmas.

But even approaching that feat seemed impossible five weeks ago. His start has been good, and although he had wanted it to be perfect, Mourinho has no illusions. He has repeatedly said he doesn't need new players, but that doesn't mean he inherited an ideal situation like Spurs. Here, he calls things by name.

"In terms of football, pure football and pure football results, when a team changes coach mid-season, there is always a reason. There is always a reason."

"When the teams are perfect, when a team is playing incredibly well and the results are fantastic, you don't change managers. I didn't expect to have a team mid-season and find a perfect situation. Nobody expects that."

"(It is) an incredible club, incredible facilities, incredible conditions to work. (It is an) incredible project that the club has for the future development of the club. It is exactly what Mr. Levy explained to me. Exactly what I expected."

Mourinho has repeatedly said he is happy with his squad before the January window

Whether Daniel Levy's explanation involved the promise of funds or not is an intriguing question. But it can be irrelevant. Mourinho's net spending was barely 300 million pounds in two and a half years at Manchester United before his dismissal in December 2018. At that time, Spurs' net spending was around 40 million pounds, including two full transfer windows without arrivals. It is true that United won trophies in the first season of Mourinho, but it is clear which of the two clubs was on the rise during that period.

The next nine months will be fascinating. Through two transfer windows, will Mourinho flood the club with new faces? Feel that the current squad is not far from being mature. Toby Alderweireld put an end to what seemed years of incessant speculation by signing a new agreement, and Mourinho wants Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen to do the same.

Mourinho urged people like Christian Eriksen to sign new agreements at the club.

It is likely that Mourinho makes some signings, of course, but that may be to ensure the natural growth of the team. More in line with inflation, if desired. That would be a change of course, but possibly a cunning one. After all, his signings were used as a stick to hit him in Old Trafford.

In Spurs, the goal is to return confidence to the side that ended within the first four for four consecutive years, and man management is the key.

When asked if it is an underrated area of ​​the game, Mourinho said: "Yes. I need to understand the players, the people. Not even the players, but the people they are. I need time to understand that, you don't know a person for a look, you don't know a person for a week of work, and I work with so many different people that I just want, right now, to learn as much as I can about them.

Mourinho insists that he wants to meet his players first

"If you talk to me in two years, I will probably know them deeply. Right now, everything is very superficial and a very important part of the job is trying to get to know them as best I can."

What else have you learned during your break? On the one hand, his time working for Sky Sports has given him a new perspective in the media.

"It's one thing to be an expert. Another thing is to be a manager. That's a completely different story. That's why some guys are better experts than managers, and some guys are better managers than experts. It's two jobs completely different.

"But I understand the work of the expert better, I understand it better, much, much better. So, for being what I am, who is a football coach, that relationship with the media is much easier for me, because I was also one of them."

His time at Sky Sports came after a summer of reflection tinged with the desire to return to the game. Free time also allowed him to study more.

In an interview with Sky Sports in July, Mourinho referred to his love of reading and philosophy, particularly Charles Darwin and the need to adapt to change.

It is very important to study. I like reading people from different periods, different generations and recently a friend of mine told me & # 39; think of Charles Darwin & # 39 ;. He wrote: & # 39; It is not the strongest species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that best adapts to change & # 39 ;. Jose Mourinho, July 2019

Has your reading adapted since you arrived at the Spurs?

"The last thing was the analyst report on Brighton. That was the last book I read."

That won't win a Booker award, but Mourinho is turning a new page on Tottenham.