Jordyn Woods Cops a Benz for his little brother !!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Jordyn Woods has had an excellent year, and this year he ended the holiday season by buying a Mercedes Benz for his younger brother.

"I never thought I would be able to do this for someone else," he wrote in the caption. God has been working through me and all these long nights of insomnia are paying off. I know that my father is not here with us physically, but I know that he is looking at us with pride. I miss you father! Merry Christmas ♥ ️🙏🏽 I hope everyone has a blessed day today, "captioned the post that showed a picture of her and her brother kneeling in matching costumes.

