Jordyn Woods Cops a Benz for his little brother !!

Jordyn Woods has had an excellent year, and this year he ended the holiday season by buying a Mercedes Benz for his younger brother.

"I never thought I would be able to do this for someone else," he wrote in the caption. God has been working through me and all these long nights of insomnia are paying off. I know that my father is not here with us physically, but I know that he is looking at us with pride. I miss you father! Merry Christmas ♥ ️🙏🏽 I hope everyone has a blessed day today, "captioned the post that showed a picture of her and her brother kneeling in matching costumes.

Jordyn appeared in the headlines earlier this year after he allegedly kissed Khloe Kardashian's baby father, Tristan Thompson. The scandal helped get her out of Kardashian's shadow, but blamed the media for destabilizing the situation.

"This story that didn't have to be what became the biggest scandal or betrayal of the year. I've seen what has been done to my life in just a week based on how the media circulates. They don't focus their attention in real-world problems, "he said during his interview on Red Table Talk. "They are focusing their attention on a young black woman who made a mistake and not a mistake worth public crucifixion. It's a mistake that should have been treated internally."