Jon B canceled after admitting he wanted Beyonce, then a minor

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

"He should have saved this for himself," said a fan in a video in which you can see the singer of the 1990s remembering the time he worked with Beyonce, 16.

Up News Info
Singer Jon B landed in hot waters after a video appeared in line with the 90's R&B singer admitting he ate with his eyes Beyonce Knowles when I was still a minor. In the video, Jon, who is currently 45 years old, was talking about his time working alongside Child of Destiny Y Serrated edge In an interview.

In the video that went viral on Twitter, Jon was heard saying, "And think of Beyonce at the beginning of his career, so I seemed to look at the 16-17 year olds and I was speechless." He, who was 23 years old at the time, continued to laugh: "I'm sorry, because I was an adult man at the time, so I was a little bad. But you know, you know."

"This reminds me of Mathew's story about Jagged Edge stalking Beyonce and Kelly on his Jon B tour," wrote a fan account that shared the video in the caption. "Even Jon B creepily admits 2 who watch Bey sexually when he was only 16 years old. IDK about JE, but I know that many of these adult men are nasty!"

"He should have kept this to himself," one fan commented in the video, to which someone replied: "Right. The way he licked his lips too (vomited emoji)."

However, someone apparently did not see the problem because of Jon's revelation. "What's so scary about a 22-year-old attracted to a 16/17-year-old? When you have partners like Jay Z and Beyonce more than 10 years apart. I understand it's not & # 39; legal & # 39 ; but the girls did not dress or act as they had an average age of 16-17 years and deliberately gave her sexual appeal, "asked the user.

One person criticized the user: "You go crazy, they seemed to be 16-17 years old. And the comparison of Jay Z / Beyonce doesn't work because he grew up when they started dating and got together." Echoing the sentiment, another added: "At 22, a person is a young adult. At 16/17, a person is still a child. As for maturity, the difference between a 22 year old and a 16 / 17 is the difference between an 18 year old and a 12 year old. If an adult man knows that a girl is a minor, his clothes are no excuse to hit her. "

