Joel Embiid serves the Christmas day reminder of his MVP talent in the 76ers victory over Bucks | NBA News

Joel Embiid used a nationally televised Christmas Day showcase to play as an MVP and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Embiid scored 31 points and caught 11 rebounds when the Sixers pushed a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA to record a 121-109 victory.

Embiid was inflexible under the basket, with his arms extended to the sky when Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to break through the center of the Stars to find a cube. Embiid absorbed the contact and took the ball from Antetokounmpo's hands, one of the many disruptive plays triggered by the great man.

"A lot of people have forgotten who I am," Embiid said after the game. "When necessary, I will appear. It was a great victory. It started on the defensive side. All season, I have been humble. But I want to be the Defensive Player of the Year. Tonight I proved it. All credit to my teammates and trainers.

"You know who I am. I've been relaxing all season, trying to make sure I get to the playoffs healthy. That's my goal. It's about the long term. I'm thinking about the playoffs. When we get there, we'll see a different side of me. Tonight was an example. "

Tobias Harris sank five triples, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of the Philly franchise that drew 21 triples (in 44 attempts) in their most complete game of the season.

"I think this team is designed for the playoffs," coach Brett Brown said. "I think the road we have traveled so far has been a bit erratic, sometimes. But I think the landing site is exciting."

Harris and Al Horford hit three in the last 90 seconds to delay a late Bucks race, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.















1:47



Ben Simmons contributed 14 assists when the Philadelphia 76ers demolished the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.



There was a loaded atmosphere for the anticipated confrontation with Embiid and Ben Simmons facing Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Fans dressed as elves wore ugly sweaters and had signs that all they wanted for Christmas was a Sixers victory.

They did it, with Embiid intimidating the reigning MVP in Antetokounmpo on the way to the Sixers' half-time lead (21 points) against the Bucks under coach Mike Budenholzer.

















1:44



Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks Christmas Day visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in week 10 of the NBA season



"It was just one of those nights," Budenholzer said.

Embiid scored 23 points and was problematic on the defensive, keeping Antetokounmpo 4 out of 14 shots in half.

With fans singing "Trust the process!" In the free throws of Embiid, the star center deserved the outstanding video of the parties.

"I reminded our team that people in the United States appreciate this day more in the NBA," Brown said. "We are grateful for the opportunity."

The Sixers passed their test against the best in the NBA.

"I'm not going to overvalue a game," said 76ers general manager Elton Brand, "but it's a good barometer."

"We're going to get there. The advantage of playing at home is important, but having Joel healthy in the playoffs in May, June, that's important for us. We could still become a team that could be a number one."

