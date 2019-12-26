JLo and A-Rod Sport matching pajamas for Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and her future husband, Alex Rodriguez, published in Gram's rocking plaid pajamas.

"I don't need mistletoe … 🎄 ♥ ️🎁" Jennifer captioned the post or her kissing with her boo. "Merry Christmas to all! I love you and wish you the most beautiful and happiest vacation ever."

A-Rod also shared an image of the happy couple with their matching jumpsuits, which look almost identical to pajamas Jordyn Woods and his younger brother were also seen rocking for the Gram on Christmas day.

Earlier this year, he talked about his fiance during an interview with Variety.

"He loves being in all the shows he can be in," he said. "I go to all his baseball games. There were times in my life when my career was going very well and my personal life was going well. And there were times when my personal life was stable, but my career was not so good. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought it to me. I love it. We have a beautiful life. "