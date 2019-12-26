Jim Edmonds' daughter hits people who feel bad for Meghan King in the middle of divorce

Instagram

Hayley Edmonds doesn't have it when people say he feels bad for the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39; Below the photos of his family celebrating Christmas without Meghan.

Now that Meghan Kind Edmonds is ending his marriage with Jim Edmonds, his daughter Hayley Edmonds was able to fully enjoy Christmas day. However, her fun-filled celebration almost broke down after a couple of people admitted feeling bad for Meghan after she shared a series of happy family photos on a special day on her private Instagram account.

Under the photo, one person confessed: "I miss Meghan in this beautiful photo." Then, another intervened: "Me too. I feel so bad for her. She has to watch these videos and the house she dreamed of and now she rubs her face. I also like Jim. I feel so bad for her." When reading the comments, Hayley did not have it at all and proceeded to attack them.

Defending her former MBL star father, she told them: "Actually, so you know that my father designed, decorated and & # 39; dreamed this house alone. It was his dream to have all his children here and Fortunately we are all welcome now, and the house is his own dream come true for the one who worked his **.

She continued: "Unfortunately, life is different from what he imagined, but we are all happy and healthy and enjoy your home and spend quality time together."

Meghan herself had a fun Christmas, since she could still spend it with her three children, 3-year-old Aspen and the 1-year-old Hart and Hayes twins. Sharing photos of your Christmas morning in your rental house "The true housewives of Orange County"Alum revealed that his celebration was not carried out without some inconvenience.

Saying he didn't sleep until 2 a.m. To install a new playroom for his children, he recalled how chaotic it was to prepare for Christmas food "all while 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers waiting for my change." Meghan joked: "Christmas, a magical party. By the way, I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity."

This marked Meghan and Jim's first time celebrating Christmas separately. She filed for divorce from him earlier this year amid accusations of sexting and rumors that he cheated on her with her babysitter. Jim denied the claims and moved to the house that the separated couple had been building for the past few years. Meanwhile, Meghan now lives in a rental house in Los Angeles.