Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez & # 39; don't need & # 39; mistletoe this Christmas

Nothing like a small vacation PDA!
On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez Show your love with a festive Instagram post. Wearing a matching flannel pajamas, the newly engaged couple shared a sweet kiss in front of their Christmas tree.
"I don't need mistletoe … Merry Christmas to all!" J-Lo captioned the lovely photo. "I love you and I wish you the most beautiful and happiest vacation ever."
Apparently, the López-Rodríguez clan had an incredible Christmas. The former New York Yankee shared snapshots of her Christmas celebrations, including a candid photo of the "Jenny From The Block,quot; singer with astonishment when she opened her gift. She holds a small box, so we assume that the jewels were involved.
A-Rod also nailed his gift for Jennifer's 10-year-old son Max, who obtained a life-size replica of Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers Final Game. Feeling the festive spirit, he wrote: "Merry Christmas to all."
Alex also gave Jennifer a sweet greeting before her Christmas celebrations. When sharing a picture of the 2020 Golden Globe nominee with a matching red sports bra and training leggings, he wrote: "My favorite gift is the one in red."
He also posted a photo posing with Jennifer and her daughter. Natasha, 15, which subtitled: "I am grateful for good health, a loving family and caring friends."
This marks Jennifer and Alex's first Christmas as a committed couple. In March, the Shark tank Star asked the question during his romantic getaway in the Bahamas. He made his official Instagram engagement shortly after by sharing a photo of his beautiful ring, writing: "She said yes."
Both Jennifer and Alex have married before. J-Lo was previously married to Marc Anthony, with whom he shares the twins Max and Emmie. from 2004-2011. She was also briefly married to Ojani Noa, who joined her at the 1998 Golden Globes, and choreographer Cris Judd. For his part, Alex was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002-2008. He shares daughters Natasha and She, 10, with her.
There is still a lot of planning to do before the couple says "Yes," but Jennifer already has an idea of how she wants her special day to go. "I would like a big wedding and I would like to get married in a church this time," he said in June on his YouTube page. "I have never married in a church and I have been married three times, and once it was nine months and the other was 11 months, so I don't really count that. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the children. "
As for when Jennifer told them: "Soon. Soon. Not soon, soon, but next year."
The couple has not shared much about their wedding plans, but A-Rod dropped a clue while visiting Strahan, Sara and Keke in September. "I have a clue for all of you. A wedding clue … Are you ready?" He joked. "It will be a long flight."
He joked that the location is really all he knows, revealing that the Hustlers Star has taken over most of the planning.
"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is … nod a lot," he told the trio. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just appear."
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.