Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez & # 39; don't need & # 39; mistletoe this Christmas

Nothing like a small vacation PDA!

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez Show your love with a festive Instagram post. Wearing a matching flannel pajamas, the newly engaged couple shared a sweet kiss in front of their Christmas tree.

"I don't need mistletoe … Merry Christmas to all!" J-Lo captioned the lovely photo. "I love you and I wish you the most beautiful and happiest vacation ever."

Apparently, the López-Rodríguez clan had an incredible Christmas. The former New York Yankee shared snapshots of her Christmas celebrations, including a candid photo of the "Jenny From The Block,quot; singer with astonishment when she opened her gift. She holds a small box, so we assume that the jewels were involved.

A-Rod also nailed his gift for Jennifer's 10-year-old son Max, who obtained a life-size replica of Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers Final Game. Feeling the festive spirit, he wrote: "Merry Christmas to all."