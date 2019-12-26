Jay Cutler's hot chicken meal with Justin & Scoot will make you lol!

Jay cutler is ready to show Justin Anderson and her boyfriend Shove off a good moment.
In this preview of the third season of Very cavallari (returning Thursday, January 9), the retired NFL star takes Kristin CavallariThe best hot chicken friends. However, as Justin and Scoot are from Los Angeles, they are not exactly convinced of the idea.
"Now, when you say hot chicken, do you mean fried chicken or spicy chicken?" the famous hair colorist asks.
"Both. It's fried and spicy chicken," Jay explains. "It's something you should try if you're here."
As Justin is worried about showing his boyfriend "a good time," he asks if the restaurant has gluten-free options. (Spoiler: it doesn't)
"Jay is taking us completely under his protection. And his mission is to show us that Nashville is amazing," Justin says in a confessional. "But, it is curious that your first option is simply hot chicken, on a hot day, next to a hot road."
Despite feeling somewhat skeptical, Justin and Scoot let Jay order them a variety of hot chicken. While Justin declares his love for fried chicken, Jay assures him that he has no idea what he has gotten himself into.
As for Scoot? He is not prepared for what is in the store, since "he cannot even handle the soft sauce,quot;.
"You're not going to enjoy this," the father of three jokes.
Clearly, Jay knows what he is talking about. In the middle of consuming two mild orders of hot chicken, both Justin and Scoot get scared of the spicy dish.
"Whoa! It hits you out of nowhere," Justin says in shock.
Although Jay admits that the chicken "has a kick," he continues to eat the southern staple. Therefore, Justin calls Jay "rude,quot; since the chicken "hurts,quot; the Los Angeles natives.
"I felt my throat close," Scoot reveals as he sweats.
Watch this hot chicken out for yourself in the clip above!
Season 3 of Very cavallari opens on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!