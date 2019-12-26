Jay Cutler's hot chicken meal with Justin & Scoot will make you lol!

Jay cutler is ready to show Justin Anderson and her boyfriend Shove off a good moment.

In this preview of the third season of Very cavallari (returning Thursday, January 9), the retired NFL star takes Kristin CavallariThe best hot chicken friends. However, as Justin and Scoot are from Los Angeles, they are not exactly convinced of the idea.

"Now, when you say hot chicken, do you mean fried chicken or spicy chicken?" the famous hair colorist asks.

"Both. It's fried and spicy chicken," Jay explains. "It's something you should try if you're here."

As Justin is worried about showing his boyfriend "a good time," he asks if the restaurant has gluten-free options. (Spoiler: it doesn't)

"Jay is taking us completely under his protection. And his mission is to show us that Nashville is amazing," Justin says in a confessional. "But, it is curious that your first option is simply hot chicken, on a hot day, next to a hot road."