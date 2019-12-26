Japan will send warship and airplanes to the Middle East to protect ships | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML4a77a11c050f83784949981d6f3c9aeb9% %MINIFYHTML4a77a11c050f83784949981d6f3c9aeb10%

Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East, since the situation in the region, from which it obtains almost 90 percent of its crude oil imports, remains volatile, he showed a document approved by the cabinet on Friday.

Under the plan, a destroyer equipped with a helicopter and two P-3C patrol planes will be sent to collect information in order to ensure the safe passage of Japanese ships through the region.

If there is an emergency, the Japanese defense minister will issue a special order to allow the forces to use weapons to protect the ships in danger.

The friction between Iran and the United States has increased since last year, when US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran and imposed sanctions again, paralyzing its economy.

In May and June, there were several attacks on international merchant ships, including Japanese-owned tanker Kokuka Courageous, in the region, which the United States blamed on Iran.

Tehran denies the accusations.

Japan, an ally of the United States that has maintained friendly ties with Iran, has chosen to launch its own operation instead of joining a US-led mission to protect maritime transport in the region.

Last week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe informed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about Tokyo's plan to send naval forces to the Gulf.

The planned operation is scheduled to cover the high seas in the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but not in the Strait of Hormuz, the document approved by the cabinet showed.

The Japanese government aims to begin operation of the patrol aircraft next month, while the destroyer will probably begin activities in the region in February, said a defense ministry official.

A European operation to ensure safe shipping in the Gulf will also begin next month when a French warship begins patrolling there.