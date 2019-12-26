Japan will deploy warship in the Middle East

TOKYO – Japan will send a warship next month to patrol regional sea routes in the Middle East, a volatile region from which it obtains much of its crude oil, the country's cabinet office said Friday.
The rare deployment abroad is aimed at ensuring the "peace and stability,quot; of Japanese merchant ships, the cabinet office said in a statement, after a series of attacks on tankers during the summer.
The deployment will include a destroyer and a P-3C patrol aircraft, which will be responsible for collecting information that "directly affects the safety of ships sailing,quot; in the region, the cabinet said.
The decision came after a meeting last week in Tokyo between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, and previous calls from the United States to form an international coalition to protect ships in the region.
Japan, which depends on the United States for its defense, has been pressured by President Trump to play a more active role in protecting his interests in the Middle East.
The Japanese mission will be carried out regardless of the deployments of any other nation in the area, the cabinet office said.
Operations will be limited to the north of the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf of Aden, where Japan has carried out anti-piracy activities.
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will not patrol the vital navigation routes that cross the Strait of Hormuz, a decision that, according to analysts, intended to avoid the impression that Japan is allying with the United States against Iran, thereby That has maintained good contact relationships.
In June, unknown assailants attacked a Japanese-operated tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The incident occurred while Mr. Abe was on an official visit to Iran, where he hoped to calm regional tensions.
The United States blamed the attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, a group that Americans have described as a terrorist organization.