Japan will deploy warship in the Middle East

TOKYO – Japan will send a warship next month to patrol regional sea routes in the Middle East, a volatile region from which it obtains much of its crude oil, the country's cabinet office said Friday.

The rare deployment abroad is aimed at ensuring the "peace and stability,quot; of Japanese merchant ships, the cabinet office said in a statement, after a series of attacks on tankers during the summer.

The deployment will include a destroyer and a P-3C patrol aircraft, which will be responsible for collecting information that "directly affects the safety of ships sailing,quot; in the region, the cabinet said.

The decision came after a meeting last week in Tokyo between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, and previous calls from the United States to form an international coalition to protect ships in the region.