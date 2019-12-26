Japan executes first foreigner in years | News

Japan executed a 40-year-old Chinese man on Thursday convicted of murdering a family of four in the first execution of a foreigner by the country since the disclosure of details about the convictions began in 2007, the justice ministry said.

The man, Wei Wei, had committed the murders in mid-2003 with two accomplices who were also Chinese citizens, the media reported.

The other two fled to China and were arrested there. One was executed in China in 2005 and the other received a life sentence, the media said.

Japan is one of the two countries in the Group of Seven that retains the death penalty, along with the United States, and an overwhelming majority of the public favors it.

The prisoners are hanged in Japan, and the convicted are not told when it will be executed until the morning of the day the sentence is executed.

About 120 prisoners are sentenced to death. Last year, 15 were executed, the highest number in a decade, including 13 former members of the end of the world cult of Aum Shinrikyo, who had been convicted of carrying out sarin gas attacks on the Tokyo subway.

Thursday's execution was the 39th since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Before 2007, the identity of those executed was not disclosed in the data issued on capital punishment.

