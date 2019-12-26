J.J. Abrams explains why he included a same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker included the first kiss of the same sex in Star Wars Franchise history. And, the director J.J. Abrams says he included it because in the Star Wars Galaxy, everyone is there and everyone is welcome.

The kiss was between two unnamed female characters during a celebration scene at the end of the movie, and Abrams said Moviezine who felt that the scene was an opportunity to show, without being "hard hand,quot;, that all are part of the Star Wars galaxy. Abrams said that Star Wars It is for everyone, regardless of sexual preference, race / species, or if they are organic or synthetic.

"Star Wars It is for everyone and knowing that there had been no representation like that, do not take it away from anyone, just show that Star Wars it's for all of us, "Abrams explained.

Abrams believes that each filmmaker has a responsibility to represent not only the world as it exists as much as possible before the camera, but also behind the camera. The 53-year-old man was proud that his second unit director, Victoria Mahoney, was the first African-American woman to hold that position in a Star Wars movie.

"That was as important to me as having a cast that seemed more like the world than not," Abrams said. "I'm also very proud, not only in front of the camera, but also behind the camera, attracting people who aren't just the usual suspects."

Abrams explained that it is not about taking positions from anyone, but about providing opportunities to people who may not have had the opportunity in the past. Whether it is a woman in a role you would not normally see, or a person of color, she is beginning to normalize and he thinks that diversity is excellent for storytelling and business.

The director believes that people are hungry for new things, rather than the same things they have seen forever.

While criticism and audience reaction to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker mixed, he still managed to earn $ 433.5 million worldwide during his first week in theaters. The film is the ninth and final film of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, which began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Ad

However, this is not the end of the long franchise. LucasFilm is working with Knives outside Y The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson about a new trilogy he has written. However, the details have not yet been published.



Post views:

0 0