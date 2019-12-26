J.J. Abrams explains why he included a same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker included the first kiss of the same sex in Star Wars Franchise history. And, the director J.J. Abrams says he included it because in the Star Wars Galaxy, everyone is there and everyone is welcome.

The kiss was between two unnamed female characters during a celebration scene at the end of the movie, and Abrams said Moviezine who felt that the scene was an opportunity to show, without being "hard hand,quot;, that all are part of the Star Wars galaxy. Abrams said that Star Wars It is for everyone, regardless of sexual preference, race / species, or if they are organic or synthetic.

"Star Wars It is for everyone and knowing that there had been no representation like that, do not take it away from anyone, just show that Star Wars it's for all of us, "Abrams explained.

Abrams believes that each filmmaker has a responsibility to represent not only the world as it exists as much as possible before the camera, but also behind the camera. The 53-year-old man was proud that his second unit director, Victoria Mahoney, was the first African-American woman to hold that position in a Star Wars movie.

"That was as important to me as having a cast that seemed more like the world than not," Abrams said. "I'm also very proud, not only in front of the camera, but also behind the camera, attracting people who aren't just the usual suspects."

Abrams explained that it is not about taking positions from anyone, but about providing opportunities to people who may not have had the opportunity in the past. Whether it is a woman in a role you would not normally see, or a person of color, she is beginning to normalize and he thinks that diversity is excellent for storytelling and business.

The director believes that people are hungry for new things, rather than the same things they have seen forever.

While criticism and audience reaction to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker mixed, he still managed to earn $ 433.5 million worldwide during his first week in theaters. The film is the ninth and final film of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, which began in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Ad

However, this is not the end of the long franchise. LucasFilm is working with Knives outside Y The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson about a new trilogy he has written. However, the details have not yet been published.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Ukraine will buy additional Javelin anti-tank missiles – Defense Blog

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Ukraine will buy a new batch of javelin anti-tank missile systems, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Ministry of Defense of...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez makes fun of Alex Rodriguez's retirement in New Post

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WENN / Jaime EspinozaThe former baseball player, who retired from the MLB in 2016, and his fiancee singer have fun on the field during...
Read more

Granit Xhaka: Arsenal midfielder agrees terms with Hertha Berlin on the January movement | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Montenegro adopts a law on religion amid protests by pro-Serbs | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The Parliament of Montenegro adopted a contested law on religious rights after chaotic scenes in the assembly that resulted in the arrest of all...
Read more

Kourtney Kardashian responds to trolls who accuse her of throwing her dog for a new one

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He has taken his Instagram account to take suggestions of...
Read more
©