"It,quot; factor by Gervonta Davis: the driving elements that contribute to its magnetic appeal

Gervonta Davis is known as "Tank,quot;, but if you've been paying attention, you'll have noticed how "#The only,quot; It's another nickname that he has been creating.

In a world of boasting boxing and bravado, there is actually a numerical truth for Davis to adjust that hashtag. With 22-0 with 21 knockouts, Davis's knockout rate stands at a staggering 95 percent cut. And that is just the beginning.

Davis will face Yuriorkis Gamboa with the WBA vacant lightweight world title on the line on Saturday night live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Defeating Gamboa would make Davis a two-division world champion.

As if those numbers were not flashy enough, Davis's popularity apparently grows with each fight: his 2.1 million followers on social networks (Instagram and Twitter combined) offer only a snapshot of how easily one of the most fighters Popular today.

Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime sports and events, informed the media during a recent conference call about the 25-year-old Davis tie. Davis's fight against Gamboa marks the first boxing world championship event in Atlanta in more than 20 years. The last time there was a fight for the world title in ATL? Evander Holyfield against Vaughn Bean in September 1998, spelling that "Tank,quot; is being asked to bear the burden of reviving a market in the middle of the holidays. Davis has been doing exactly that.

"We expect a total sale or something very close on December 28, which will mean that in three different cities on three different dates and three fights this year, Gervonta will have sold more than 30,000 tickets, including more than 8,000 in Carson, California, against a last minute opponent, "Espinoza said. "At Royal Farms in Baltimore (July 27), a crowd of almost 15,000 people, and State Farm Arena in Atlanta, ticket sales are going very, very well.

"So, with more than 30,000 seats sold between three fights in 2019, that puts Gervonta at the top of the list, along with Errol Spence and Anthony Joshua in terms of the boxers who have sold the most tickets at the events in 2019 ".

The fact that Davis has survived and prospered is just amazing.

With his father in prison and his drug-addicted mother, Davis, five, was removed from custody for child protection services. Those are the odds that Davis had to overcome to simply escape from Baltimore, let alone become a boxing sensation with a movie life whose stellar power only increases.

But what does Davis's "It,quot; factor contribute to his magnetic appeal inside and outside the ring?

Sporting News was looking for answers, speaking with Davis himself, Espinoza, Leonard Ellerbe (the CEO of Mayweather Promotions), Calvin Ford (Davis's longtime coach) and rapper Casanova 2X, who led "Tank,quot; to what was a second round Destruction by TKO of Ricardo Núñez in July.

Here are all the elements that give Davis more credibility to actually be "#TheONE,quot;.

Davis in the early years

Ford: "Tank "really didn't grow up. It was always short and compact since I was little. When,quot; Tank "and I got together, it was as if we were always running, always doing things together. I understood the objectives, understood the division, understood what I had to do …

The skills came after staying in the gym, staying in the gym. If I am in the gym, he is in the gym. I'm in the gym, he's in the gym. It was just the impulse he had.

Anyone we put against him would try to make sure he got over it. It was consistent with that.

When Ford knew that Davis was special

Ford: We used to see Emanuel Augustus, how he used to dance in the ring. He never looked at Manny Augustus. I was watching him, playing. He had a tournament in North Carolina in the JO (Junior Olympic Games) and danced in the ring and hit the boy. He looked like a guy from Emanuel Augustus and I was wondering if he looked (the images of Augustus).

I was like, "Yooo! Did you ever see him?" He said: "I've never seen it in my life." That was when I was about 12, 13. That showed me that I had that gift, that star (power). He knew how to put on a show. …

I always knew I had power. It was only he who developed it and knew how to use the power that came out of the fans. He is a great student of the game.

Mike Tyson as ferocity

Casanova 2X: Gervonta is a beast. Mike Tyson was a beast, a hunter, never the prey. That's what Gervonta does: chase them. The last 10 fights, I've been watching and it's the same result. … hunting them.

Ellerbe: When it comes to "Tank,quot;, especially in urban markets, which now moves to other markets, he represents what fans like that this generation of fans wants to see.

They want to see knockouts, and that's what "Tank,quot; believes, and when he comes to the ring, his only mentality is: "I won't play with you if you don't belong to me." With him, he will get you out of that ring.

Life imitates art

Ford: Actually, my nephew drew "Tank,quot; and the crowd was in the background and it looked like he was throwing a punch like it was Superman. In the last fight "Tank,quot; had, it was the same image that it was (photographed by Davis vs. Nunez) from the one from 10 years ago.

I showed "Tank,quot; that picture and the picture that was taken 10 years ago and he said, "Yooo! That's crazy!"

A champion of the town that can be reached

Ford: When he was little, the children loved him. "Can I take a picture of you?" This is even before he became a professional.

Davis: I think, right in the ring, I'm explosive. I am a great fighter in all areas. Outside the ring, I'm not a bad guy. I am a nice guy. I am accessible to my people. So, I think in general I am a great person. I believe that, and people see it.

Some might see me on Instagram or Twitter and think otherwise, but when you really know me, I'm a nice guy. That's why I think people are attracted to me.

Casanova 2X: I think everyone could relate to his story more than the happy boxer who has been spoiled and pampered. Everyone in the neighborhood can relate. And I think it comes out more. He is a beast. Respect where it comes from. I respect your fight. Going through everything we pass on the streets, it is difficult to distinguish it.

Davis: I have a great impact on youth. I'm only 25 years old. I just turned 25 and doing well. And again, I am accessible. It's not just as if they could see me on Instagram or TV or anything.

But in reality I am in the city of Baltimore where I am from, and I am in other fights in other cities, and you can approach me and take pictures and things like that.

When Floyd (Mayweather Jr.) approached, when he was younger, he was doing well and was in the area like me. Therefore, it is better than being accessible than simply seeing someone who will work (for himself) as a star, only on television. When you see them on television, you see them. But when you really approach them and feel them and face them, it is more pleasant.

Espinoza What people love about Gamboa when it explodes on the scene is the same thing that people love about "Tank,quot; Davis, and that's his fierce style inside the ring; the power of knockout, the glitz, the show.

That is what attracts boxing fans, that is what generated Gamboa's enthusiasm and name, and that is what is generating enthusiasm for Gervonta Davis. In terms of out of the ring, Gervonta has just touched the sensitive fiber with both boxing fans and those who don't.

Ellerbe: It has the "that,quot; factor. It is different, from the point of view of boxing, because we do not see many stars in our sport that bring that to the table, and that is what makes it very, very exciting and makes it the most exciting young star in the whole sport .

"Tank,quot; fight becoming unmissable events

Casanova 2X: Each time, it is a show. I like each time. Just being there is epic. I definitely think everyone says, "Me, Gervonta is fighting. Where is the television? Stop here." If they are not there, they are watching on their television. Insurance.

Ellerbe: When you entered the arena and came to see Mike Tyson or Gervonta Davis, you couldn't get up from your seat to go to the bathroom or go get popcorn and a drink, because the fight could be over.

What's next for Davis?

Ford: You are still finding your way through all the success right now. Once he does what he is supposed to do with this work in front of him, his legacy will begin to walk because that is when all the big names will begin to appear. At this moment, where I see "Tank,quot; it is as if it were a rolling ball that is going to leave its mark on the sand.

(Muhammad) Ali had his lane. Mike Tyson had his lane. Sugar Ray (Leonard) had his lane. Floyd had his lane. You have to decide your lane as a champion, what attracts you or what you want as a champion. Ali was a worldly boy. Mike Tyson was that vicious, vicious champion. Floyd "Money,quot; was the flash and all those things. "Tank,quot; has to find what people will talk about him. He is still working on that.

He is trying to solve it as a young man. Time will tell. We will see what kind of champion he will be forever.