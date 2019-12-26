"It was not my fault,quot;: women in Mexico fight against violence

ECATEPEC, Mexico – Itan Flores was a young teenager when her first boyfriend jailed her for six weeks in a room furnished with only a mattress and a radio. He returned only to rape her, he said, often withholding food and water.
She escaped when he forgot to close the door one day. He told him that if he ever reported what happened to the police or his parents, who thought he had left voluntarily, he would kill his family.
"To this day, my parents don't know I was a prisoner," said Flores, 24, with tears in her eyes. "For a long time I thought it was all my fault."
A new generation of Mexican women has taken to the streets in recent months to banish the idea that, in some way, with their clothes, their behavior, their whereabouts, they cause the violence they suffer. That attitude is so ingrained in society that it extends to the police and the courts.
The anger that is emerging in Mexico is spreading in much of Latin America, where machismo is common, and law enforcement officials and authorities can be passive, complicit or, in some cases, even abusive towards Women trying to report it.
Women's protests in Mexico have been strident and sometimes violent. Protesters have shattered bus stops and shattered the windows of police stations. Some have painted graffiti on monuments and thrown purple glitter at law enforcement officials.
At the end of November, the women filled the giant central square of Mexico City to perform a song by a group of Chilean women who first It swept the Spanish-speaking world, then spread to countries like Tunisia and Turkey. Since then, women's groups have repeated the performance in universities, on the streets or in events such as the Guadalajara International Book Fair.
"It was not my fault / or where I was / or what I was wearing," says the singing choir, called "A rapist in your path."
Latin America is home to some of the countries with the highest homicide rates in the world, according to the Small Arms Survey, which tracks violence worldwide. Throughout the region, as data collection has improved, the phenomenon of gender violence is being recognized and better understood.
One in three women in Latin America has experienced sexual or physical violence, according to the United Nations, but 98 percent of gender-related killings in the region are not prosecuted.
Although violence against men and women has reached record levels in Mexico, analysts say that many of the violent deaths of women are femicides, murders in which the victims were attacked by their gender.
And the number of women who die violently in Mexico is increasing: it has increased to 10 murders per day this year, from seven per day just two years ago, according to the UN Women of Mexico office, which is dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women.
The growing power of organized crime is also a factor in the increase in attacks against women, said Belén Sanz, Mexico's representative for UN Women, noting an increase in sex trafficking and disappearances that, according to her, were probably linked to The gang.
"There is a problem of violence against women that, without a doubt, is related to the continuum of violence in general, but feminicide cannot be understood without analyzing the amount of sexual and domestic abuse," he said.
What Mexico and other countries in the region are seeing now is a new generation that knows their rights and has learned to fight for them, said Lourdes Barrera, a member of Las Luchadoras, a feminist collective in Mexico City.
"There is a big clash between what they learned and the reality in Mexico: the harassment they suffer in the street, the violence of their partners, the violence that is seen every day," said Barrera.
The vigor of women's protests has taken Mexican officials by surprise. After a protest against sexual abuse by police disrupted Mexico City in August, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum condemned protesters for damaging the Angel of Independence, a statue that is one of the city's most famous landmarks, and asked for an investigation.
Facing a protest, Ms. Sheinbaum quickly reversed the course and met with women's groups. At the end of last month, he promised to create a sex offender registry with a DNA database and passed a city law that makes sharing unauthorized sexual digital content a crime that carries a six-year prison sentence.
But that struggle to respond in the capital finds little echo in the periphery of the city. In Ecatepec, an extensive working-class suburb, women say the police do not protect them and are sometimes attackers.
"Living here means being forced to survive," said Flores, the woman who said she was kidnapped by her boyfriend as a teenager. “It means being always alert, always watching over your shoulder. It means being totally paranoid. "
Forced to fend for themselves, women are forming groups to demand justice for unsolved crimes, questioning entrenched attitudes and driving the government into action.
Ms. Flores joined five other women, including Magda Soberanes, 28, who was assaulted by her partner and ended up in the hospital, to create a collective called Women of the Periphery for the Periphery.
But when they met with the mayor of Ecatepec earlier this year, he told them there were no funds to protect women. And when they searched for the Ecatepec women's agency to talk about the number of women who had disappeared in the area, the director ruled out the reports, Soberanes said.
Grisel Barrientos, the agency's director, said in an interview that documented cases of disappearances in Ecatepec show that most of them involve women who later found themselves alone.
Faced with such obstacles, women do what they can to protect themselves. They exchange WhatsApp messages and share their locations during daily trips. They carry whistles, pepper spray and sharp pencils in case they are attacked. Many wear pants to take public transportation after dark, and they will surely be alert.
"It is unthinkable to fall asleep on the bus, no matter how long the trip lasts," said Lucia Camacho, another member of the women's group. "That is the privilege of a man."
The group organizes self-defense classes with a karate instructor and performs artistic performances to highlight how impunity persists.
On a recent day, before an audience of criminology students, four of them put on black robes covered with the phrases that men shout. Imagining the voices of the victims, they described murders that went unpunished.
"These young women are taking to the streets to claim their dignity, and they are teaching us great lessons," said Eréndira Cruz, a special researcher on women's issues at the National Human Rights Commission in Mexico.
"In the face of despair, they represent a deep hope," he said.