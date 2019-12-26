"It was not my fault,quot;: women in Mexico fight against violence

ECATEPEC, Mexico – Itan Flores was a young teenager when her first boyfriend jailed her for six weeks in a room furnished with only a mattress and a radio. He returned only to rape her, he said, often withholding food and water.

She escaped when he forgot to close the door one day. He told him that if he ever reported what happened to the police or his parents, who thought he had left voluntarily, he would kill his family.

"To this day, my parents don't know I was a prisoner," said Flores, 24, with tears in her eyes. "For a long time I thought it was all my fault."

A new generation of Mexican women has taken to the streets in recent months to banish the idea that, in some way, with their clothes, their behavior, their whereabouts, they cause the violence they suffer. That attitude is so ingrained in society that it extends to the police and the courts.