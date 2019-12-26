Israel's Netanyahu survives primary leadership of the ruling party | News

The attacked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday won a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party, ensuring that he will lead him to the March elections.

The oldest Israeli prime minister, who faces an accusation of corruption and a third general election in twelve months, was expected to defeat rival Gideon Saar, but a close result could have weakened his influence over the party he has dominated for 20 years.

"A great victory! Thanks to the members of Likud for their trust, support and love," Netanyahu tweeted an hour after the polls closed.

Initial results showed that Netanyahu had won a comfortable victory over Saar, although the final account was expected to take several hours.

An unofficial exit poll gave him 71 percent of the vote and Saar 29 percent.

"With the help of God and you, I will lead the Likud to a great victory in the next elections and we will continue to guide the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements," Netanyahu added.

Around 57,000 Likud members cast their votes throughout the country on Thursday, a little less than 50 percent of those eligible.

Saar, a former minister seen to the right of Netanyahu, granted early Friday.

Saar announced his leadership challenge last month after Israel’s attorney general accused Netanyahu of fraud, bribery and abuse of trust.

Netanyahu, 70, denies the accusations.

Now he will remain prime minister until further elections in March.

Likud and the centrist Azul and Blanco were close to the polls in March and September, and neither could form a coalition in the country's proportional parliament.

The fall of Netanyahu has been predicted several times since he became prime minister for the second time in 2009, but has defied expectations and seems determined to continue fighting.

Stephan Miller, a pollster who has worked on multiple Israeli campaigns, said Netanyahu had done a tougher campaign than ever to defeat Saar.

Gayil Talshir, a professor of politics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said the result could embolden Netanyahu in his campaign against the accusation.

Netanyahu has constantly accused the police, prosecutors and the media of a witch hunt.

Under Israeli law, a prime minister is only forced to resign once convicted of all exhausted appeals.

"He will argue that people chose him and not the mechanisms and the judiciary," said Talshir.

She said she would try to win a majority in the March elections with the aim of passing a law that would grant her immunity from prosecution.

"The great game for Netanyahu is immunity and for that he needs 61 votes (in the 120-seat parliament)," he said.