Israel: Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge | Israel News

The polls have opened throughout Israel in the primary vote of the ruling Likud party, in which a veteran legislator will try to overthrow Benjamin Netanyahu, the first serious internal challenge of the prime minister in more than a decade in power.

Former Education Minister Gideon Saar, who officially launched his attempt to overthrow Netanyahu earlier this month, argues that he will be better able to form a government in the March national elections, after Netanyahu did not do so twice. in two repeated elections this year.

Netanyahu is expected to defeat Saar in Thursday's polls, such a victory could strengthen his hand in the next national vote.

Netanyahu remains popular among Likud members despite the shadow of corruption allegations looming over him. The Likud, which has only had four leaders since its creation in the 1970s, has remained firmly behind the long-standing leader.

Although Saar is still a helpless determined for the prime minister in conflict, he seemed to be gaining ground in the period before Thursday's vote among the party's faithful and could benefit from the stormy weather that can keep participation low.

If he wins, Saar would become Likud's candidate for prime minister in the March polls.

"We are imbued with the spirit of victory," lawmaker Yoav Kisch, Saar's campaign manager, told Israeli Army Radio. "This candidacy is good for the party and I think it can also bring change and hope for a revolution in the Likud."

Corruption cases

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust in three cases of corruption in which he is accused of exchanging legislative or regulatory favors in exchange for fancy gifts or favorable media coverage.

He denies acting badly and has launched a campaign against the media and law enforcement officials who, according to him, are determined to remove him from office.

Outwardly, Likud members have strongly supported their leader and have come together to denounce the supposed "coup,quot; of the liberal elites against him.

But Saar's rising insurrection has begun to reveal some cracks.

Around 500 party activists attended the launch of the veteran political campaign to unseat Netanyahu, held in the Tel Aviv suburb of Or Yehuda. Saar's campaign has been driven by the support of six Likud legislators, including the powerful president of the party's executive body.

Voting ends at 11 p.m. (21:00 GMT) and the results are expected for early Friday.

Israel hits Gaza

On the eve of the vote, the Israeli army said it carried out air strikes against Gaza on Wednesday night, in what it called a response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave.

Warning sirens interrupted a demonstration by Netanyahu while campaigning before the vote, public television reported.

"Airplanes and helicopters achieved several Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip. Military positions were among the targets," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army had previously said that "a projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system."

Last week, Israeli fighter planes attacked Gaza early after Palestinian fighters in the enclave fired a rocket into southern Israel. Successive airstrikes attacked sites in Gaza City that the Israeli army said were "a Hamas weapons manufacturing site."

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket launch.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007 and Israel blames the movement of all rocket fire from the territory, although it has targeted other armed groups there.

Since 2008, Israel has fought three wars against Hamas and its armed allies in Gaza, where two million Palestinians live amid violence, poverty and an Israeli 10-year blockade.