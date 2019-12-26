Iraq's new electoral law generates a lot of criticism and little applause

BAGHDAD – The Iraqi Parliament kept its promise to review the country's electoral laws, voting on Tuesday to make radical changes in the way lawmakers are elected, apparently in response to protesters' demands to give citizens a greater voice .
The law eliminates the vote for lists of candidates grouped by party and replaces it with the vote for individuals, which seems to diminish the influence of political parties that protesters consider corrupt.
But within a few hours of its approval, criticism from legal, intellectual and Iraqi street experts began to emerge, suggesting that the law may not work as advertised.
At midnight, a banner waved in Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests, which said: "Don't be fooled: the electoral law does not represent us."
Lawmakers defended the new law, insisting that they were attentive to the will of the protesters.
"The political blocs listened to protesters' demands and carried out a peaceful coup on themselves by passing the electoral law," said Wajih Abbas, a legislator from Sadiqoon, the party led by Qais al-Khazali, which is considered close to I ran
The populist political and religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc is one of the largest in Iraq, tweeted support for the law, describing it as a "first step on the road to reforms."
Tens of thousands of his followers. They have been on the streets for months, pressing for many of the changes that the new law intends to include. But doubts have already arisen about how the law will be applied.
Abbas Kadhim, director of the Iraq Initiative and member of the Atlantic Council, said the measure had created something "similar to a congressional system, but the Iraq system is parliamentary."
"It's like having a Volkswagen error and deciding that you need a new engine and get the best, an engine for a Ferrari, but the two don't work together," said Kadhim, a long-time Iraqi political system observer. .
The new law would divide Iraq into districts, with a member of Parliament elected from each. It is not clear how many people there will be in each district, and there has not been a census in more than 20 years, so nobody really knows how many people live in a certain area.
Perhaps the most important problem is that once the representatives arrive in Parliament, according to the Iraqi Constitution, they will have to form political parties to elect a prime minister.
What could easily happen, Kadhim said, is that the parties will send representatives to act as individuals in districts around Iraq, injecting money and other support in the campaigns as needed. Parliamentary blocs will simply regroup once the elections are over.
"Then he will return to the status quo," Kadhim said.
The status quo is exactly what brought protesters to the streets in October when they first met to protest the lack of jobs and services, and Parliament's failure to respond to Iraqi citizens.
After the government They opened fire on the protesters, killing more than 100 people in the first five days of protests, the number of people who took to the streets multiplied. They also began to agitate for deeper changes that would eliminate the system of political parties that many see as the cause of government corruption.
Many of those parties are also close to Iran or indebted to him for his support. For protesters, reducing Iran's influence and holding early elections has become a war cry. More than 500 people have been killed during the three months of protests, and some 19,000 have been injured.
However, early elections seem unlikely because the law does not say how electoral districts will be formed or who will designate them. Finding out how that will work could take months or more, said Tariq Harb, an expert on the Iraqi Constitution and legal system.
"The technical complications related to the identification of new districts, thousands of them across the country, mean there will be no early elections," Harb said.