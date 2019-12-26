Iraq's new electoral law generates a lot of criticism and little applause

BAGHDAD – The Iraqi Parliament kept its promise to review the country's electoral laws, voting on Tuesday to make radical changes in the way lawmakers are elected, apparently in response to protesters' demands to give citizens a greater voice .

The law eliminates the vote for lists of candidates grouped by party and replaces it with the vote for individuals, which seems to diminish the influence of political parties that protesters consider corrupt.

But within a few hours of its approval, criticism from legal, intellectual and Iraqi street experts began to emerge, suggesting that the law may not work as advertised.

At midnight, a banner waved in Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests, which said: "Don't be fooled: the electoral law does not represent us."