Interior photographs of the Sonam Kapoor Christmas party in London

During Christmas, everyone is in the mood to celebrate and our Bollywood stars are no different. The holiday season is even special for the Kapoors, as they celebrate Anil Kapoor's birthday along with the festival of joy.

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor flew to London to bring this special day. They were joined by their daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, family and close friends. Anil Kapoor took her name from Instagram and shared a beautiful family photo of the night, where we see them all sincerely posing for the lenses. Anil Kapoor looked great in her completely black outfit. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja smiled as they posed next to their loved ones, while Rhea Kapoor was seen with her boyfriend Karan Boolani in her arms.

Rhea Kapoor also shared photos of the family reunion where you can see everyone celebrating a gala in the middle of the well decorated tree and a delicious Christmas meal at the table. Scroll down to see all the beautiful images of the meeting …