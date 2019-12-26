Inside the Christmas holidays of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in England

We could leave the Christmas lights on until January.
Taylor Swift Y Joe alwyn celebrated the Christmas holidays with friends and family in England, a source tells E! News. It seems that the couple traveled abroad after spending time in New York City, where Alwyn supported T. Swift at the premiere of their new film, Cats. The actor and the Grammy winner were seen showing PDA after the movie premiere in mid-December, a few days after the "Lover,quot; singer celebrated her 30th birthday with her loved ones.
"Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe. He was there during the week before Christmas and spent time with Joe's family and friends," the source tells E! News. "Part of Taylor's family also flew from Nashville to spend time with them."
The source adds: "Taylor is still there and will stay with Joe after his family leaves."
Alwyn and Swift, who have strengthened for three years, have spent a lot of time in their hometown of London lately.
It was only last month that the couple celebrated Thanksgiving together in the English city.
"Taylor has spent a lot of downtime in London. Not much more than going out for a walk with Joe or going to the local pub," a source recently shared with E! News. "They spend a lot of time with Joe's family and friends. Throughout the weekend, people came or went to their relatives' homes."
The source also shared that Swift and Alwyn are "close to Joe's parents and brothers,quot; and "like to see them,quot; often.
"There is nothing really exciting or big event," the source added. "They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting family and friends."
While Swift has spent time in England, we could see her back in the United States in January. As Swifties will know, the superstar singer received a 2020 golden balloons nod for her Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts,quot;. So, although nothing has been confirmed, it is possible that T. Swift may appear in the awards ceremony on January 5.
We'll have to wait and see!
