Inside the Christmas holidays of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in England

Taylor Swift Y Joe alwyn celebrated the Christmas holidays with friends and family in England, a source tells E! News. It seems that the couple traveled abroad after spending time in New York City, where Alwyn supported T. Swift at the premiere of their new film, Cats. The actor and the Grammy winner were seen showing PDA after the movie premiere in mid-December, a few days after the "Lover,quot; singer celebrated her 30th birthday with her loved ones.

"Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe. He was there during the week before Christmas and spent time with Joe's family and friends," the source tells E! News. "Part of Taylor's family also flew from Nashville to spend time with them."

The source adds: "Taylor is still there and will stay with Joe after his family leaves."

Alwyn and Swift, who have strengthened for three years, have spent a lot of time in their hometown of London lately.