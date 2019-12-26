Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 NFL Game Preview

[[getSimpleString(data.title)]]
Recent Articles
Canada vs. USA USA: live score, updates, highlights of 2020 World Juniors
Nothing like starting the 2020 IIHF World Juniors with a bang. As a tradition, the tournament begins on Boxing Day and...
Tottenham v. Brighton | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 12/26/19 | NBC Sports
Tottenham v. Brighton | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 12/26/19 | NBC Sports - NBC Sports
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate
Every week, I write this column over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. Except this week, when instead of spending all day Wednesday in front of a computer, I spent it with my wife, kids and 23 other members of my extended family celebrating Christmas and H…
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca leaving Minnesota for Penn State
Tampa, Fla. - Gophers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving to take the same job at Penn State, the rival Big Ten school announced Thursday morning. Ciarrocca has been Gophers coach P.J. Flecks offensive coordinator since 201…
Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban, says ‘men deserve engagement rings too’
Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and National Hockey League star P.K. Subban got engaged again, but this time she popped the question in what she wrote was a "non-traditional move." "On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me .…