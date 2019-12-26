Indian state warns new protesters of the law: "Confiscate property,quot; | India News

Amid deadly protests across India over a new contentious law, one of its largest states warned protesters about the confiscation of their property, forcing activists to call it a "reign of terror,quot; meant to crush dissent.

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh has demanded millions of rupees to more than 200 people and has threatened to confiscate their property as a sanction for damage to public property during protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), seen as anti-Muslim .

The state government, the most populous in India, is headed by right-wing Yogi Adityanath of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a hard-line Hindu leader who had sworn to take revenge on the protesters.

The state has suffered some of the most violent protests against the CAA, which gives minorities who have emigrated from three neighboring countries a path to citizenship, but does not make the same concessions for Muslims.

The protesters have linked it to a proposed exercise of the National Registry of Citizens in which each resident would have to show documents proving that they are Indian citizens.

Hundreds of thousands of people across India, including university students, have joined the protests against the law, which represents the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office in 2014.

At least 18 of the 25 people killed so far in the protests have been in Uttar Pradesh, a state that has been a tinderbox for tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Almost 230 such notices have been issued, and most of the people they were sent to were Muslims, state government officials said Thursday.

The claims are likely to encounter tens of millions of rupees, they said.

It was not clear how many of them have been accused of riots or other crimes, and none have been convicted. State officials have blamed much of the violence on Muslim crowds protesting against the law.

Salauddin, brother of Alim, who died during protests against citizenship law, outside his home in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

Police & # 39; whistleblower and judge & # 39;

In the city of Rampur, the family of Mohammad Faheem, whose brother-in-law Mohammad Mehmood is in police custody, received such a notification.

"Mehmood did not participate in a protest and was at home that day, but the police still arrested him," Faheem told the Reuters news agency.

Mehmood sells spices in a cart and can't even pay a lawyer to get bail, Faheem said. "How will we pay the fine?" I ask.

Authorities have followed the legal procedure when assessing damage to public property and issuing notices, said Mrityunjay Kumar, a spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Critics, however, said such warnings are premature.

"You cannot be the plaintiff and the judge yourself," Vikram Singh, a former police chief in Uttar Pradesh, told Reuters, adding that the state needed to appoint a competent authority to assess the damage.

"Sending notices to 100, chasing 50 and succeeding in two will do more harm than good," he said.

& # 39; Kingdom of Terror & # 39;

In the Indian capital of New Delhi, a group of activists published an investigation report on violence in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, accusing the state government of "employing illegal and lethal tactics,quot; against protesters.

"During the last week, Uttar Pradesh is under a reign of terror," said the report, which followed a visit by activists to the most affected areas of the tense state.

The report says police did not allow the families of two Muslims killed in Meerut, 70 kilometers (43 miles) from New Delhi, to bury them in their family cemetery.

"People were shot in the head, in the chest and a person in the back. This clearly shows that the police did not fire in self-defense or to control a restless crowd, but to kill and create terror," he told Al activist Kavita Krishnan Jazeera

Activists who visited Uttar Pradesh at a press conference in New Delhi (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

The report says that more than 600 people were arrested by police, while complaints were filed against 750 named and 28,750 unidentified people in nine state districts.

"The authorities are blatantly targeting Muslims … releasing democratic norms, constitutional rights and due process of the winds," Krishnan said.

The investigation report says there were multiple "reliable,quot; reports that police raided Muslim neighborhoods, ransacked houses and detained people "indiscriminately."

"In several places, authorities sealed shops and commercial establishments owned by Muslims. Notices have been issued to Muslims unrelated to any protest or violence to compensate for damage to public property," the report said.

"People who belong to the Muslim community cannot sleep," activist Nadeem Khan told Al Jazeera.

Uttar Pradesh police spokesman Shrish Chand rejected the report, alleging that no illegal measures were taken against the protesters.

"We have only taken action against those who were involved in the violence," he told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the confrontation over the contentious law continues with new demonstrations held on Thursday in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and New Delhi.

Supreme Court attorney Karuna Nundy told Al Jazeera that the mass uprising is about the "constitutionality issue."

"People are holding copies of the constitution, reading its preamble, talking about how we, the people, were constituted to be a republic that is not a theocracy, but a republic based on basic rights for all," he said.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi