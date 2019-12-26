In pictures: the solar eclipse & # 39; Ring of fire & # 39; surprises millions |

By Matilda Coleman
Sky watchers from Qatar and Oman to India and Singapore were treated with a rare solar "ring of fire,quot; eclipse on Thursday.

Annular eclipses occur when the moon is not close enough to the earth to completely obscure the sun, leaving a thin ring of the solar disk visible.

While these types of eclipses occur every year or two, they are only visible from a narrow band of the earth at a time and it may be decades before the same pattern is repeated.

Depending on weather conditions, this year's astronomical phenomenon became visible from the Middle East through southern India and Southeast Asia before ending up in the North Pacific.

The next annual eclipse in June 2020 will be visible to a narrow band from Africa to North Asia.

The next one, in June 2021, will only be seen in the Arctic and parts of Canada, Greenland and the eastern parts of Russia.

