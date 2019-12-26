Iggy Azalea takes over Bali with dazzling swimsuits: photos that were criticized and GF responses from Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea defied all the rumors about her supposed pregnancy that circulated for months when the Australian rapper updated her Instagram page with a couple of photographs and showed her toned body and slim waist.

The 29-year-old decided to take a break after all the hard work she has done lately to promote her new song "Lola," and made a trip to Bali, Indonesia.

The "Fancy,quot; artist kept her fans in touch with her vacation and shared a couple of photos of her getaway trip.

In one of the snapshots, the music star appeared without a bra in a denim dress that showed a lot of cleavage and was tight at the waist with a yellow belt. Iggy's eyes remained hidden behind the big sunglasses while posing provocatively before the camera.

In the second photo, the rapper is dressed in a black bikini and immerses herself in water well above her waist despite the makeup she has on her face.

According to the description of the publication, it seems that the diva chose to relax at the Four Seasons Resort, and in the caption, she wrote that swimming in the water was the best part of her day.

A fan said: "It's hard to believe it's almost Christmas with a weather like this! 🎄🇮🇩 Wow, you're so beautiful."

Another commentator declared: “Merry Christmas from the King of the plays. She is very well. Iggy, I'm here for you. Come find me. "

This sponsor said: "You look awesome. Bali is a wish list destination for me! I hope you enjoyed it. It's very cold here! I'm omw! As soon as I repair this raft!

This person told the artist: "That face full of makeup though 💯💯".

Iggy replied: "You know I'm not going to put this face under water! 🤷‍♀️😂"

One defender added: "I have my whole face to the group, and everyone thinks I'm crazy, but who looks better in the group? This child."

The rapper's career was fighting in recent months, since at the beginning, his second studio album In my defense He didn't do so well when he launched in July.

Ad

In addition, Iggy's next anticipated project, the EP, Evil lipsIt was repeatedly delayed before it finally reached stores earlier this month.



Post views:

0 0