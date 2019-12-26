How to blow your gift cards in Sephora

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Simply the best way to find your new characteristic aroma. With a value of $ 111, this sample includes: Tory Burch Signature, Atelier Cologne Clementine California Cologne Absolue, Clean Reserve Solar Bloom, Prada Candy, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, Burberry My Burberry Blush, Versace Bright Crystal, Chloé, Nest Black Tulip , Tom Ford Black Orchid, Tocca Gia, Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium and. Marc Jacobs Daisy Choose your favorite and then take the included perfume certificate to any Sephora store in the USA. UU. To redeem it for a full size of your favorite fragrance at no additional cost.

