How the Kardashian-Jenners achieved their elegant Christmas party look

The Kardashians continue to up the ante with their annual Christmas Eve party.
Last year, Kim Kardashian created a literal winter paradise in his backyard and this year, Kourtney Kardashian He took the reins and orchestrated a trip to the forest, complete with pine trees and Santa's sleigh.
Essentially, Kardashians are not extravagant, especially when it comes to fashion. Like its parties, every detail of its complete appearance is carefully coordinated by a team of designers and stylists to achieve the perfect look.
For example, Kylie Jenner she had two dresses tailored by designers Ralph and Russo: one for her and one for her young son, Stormi Webster. According to the Instagram of the workshop, the makeup mogul chose "an emerald green duchess dress with an opening in the thigh and a draped bow at the hip."
His almost 2-year-old daughter wore a dress of the same color and material, but his was made with a "hand-pleated belt and a bow on the back."
As for the jewels, Kylie wore the most impressive and spectacular diamond and emerald and diamond necklace.
Equally, Khloe Kardashian And your daughter True thompson, I chose a coordinated set of colors designed by Bryan Hearns, a Los Angeles designer who created Khloe's look of DiddyBirthday party Once again, Khloe sought a bold and bright look by wearing a bright and asymmetrical dress with a slit at the height of the thigh, which seemed to be created in the short term. In an Instagram photo of Khloe and True, who wore a gold and tulle dress with Timberlands, the founder of Good American commented: "YOU KILLED this look in 4 days! Talk about a challenge."
"Airplanes, trains and cars were needed for this to happen. I am very happy to see them coming together," the young designer replied.
She gathered the whole look by opting to go without jewelry and wear her blond strands in an elegant bob. He kept the natural look of the 90s using soft nudes for makeup.
Kim, on the other hand, chose to wear a dress that was an explosion of the past. The mother of four put on a vintage Dior dress from the Fall 2000 collection.
Usually, your glam team consists of Chris Appleton Y Mary Phillips, which created a soft glamor and a mid-height ponytail.
For accessories, he kept things simple and wore a diamond bracelet.
Kourtney and Kendall have not yet shared the names of their designers, which only serves to increase anticipation. Her red dresses that embrace the figure remain the envy of all the women who look for their next party look, but until we get those designer credits, she will return to the drawing board.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!