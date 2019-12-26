How the Kardashian-Jenners achieved their elegant Christmas party look

The Kardashians continue to up the ante with their annual Christmas Eve party.

Last year, Kim Kardashian created a literal winter paradise in his backyard and this year, Kourtney Kardashian He took the reins and orchestrated a trip to the forest, complete with pine trees and Santa's sleigh.

Essentially, Kardashians are not extravagant, especially when it comes to fashion. Like its parties, every detail of its complete appearance is carefully coordinated by a team of designers and stylists to achieve the perfect look.

For example, Kylie Jenner she had two dresses tailored by designers Ralph and Russo: one for her and one for her young son, Stormi Webster. According to the Instagram of the workshop, the makeup mogul chose "an emerald green duchess dress with an opening in the thigh and a draped bow at the hip."

His almost 2-year-old daughter wore a dress of the same color and material, but his was made with a "hand-pleated belt and a bow on the back."

As for the jewels, Kylie wore the most impressive and spectacular diamond and emerald and diamond necklace.