Hearts chief Daniel Stendel says Germany will return at Christmas without blaming the loss of Hibs | Soccer news

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel said he can't change the fortunes of the club only after suffering a 2-0 home loss to Hibernian.

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel insists that his return to Germany and the decision to give the team on Christmas Day did not matter in the 2-0 loss to Edinburgh's rivals, Hibernian.

A Martin Boyle from the first half gave Leith's team twice the three points in Tynecastle and left their Gorgie counterparts rooted in the bottom of the Premier League.

The eyebrows rose before the game after Stendel returned to his homeland for personal matters after the 2-1 weekend loss to Hamilton and left assistant Andy Kirk to oversee the team's preparation for the derby. The former Barnsley boss also gave the players a free Wednesday despite playing a day later.

Stendel on the band line during the Premier League match between Hearts and Hibernian

However, Stendel, who is still looking for a first win as a coach after four games in charge, ruled out any notion that he was a factor in the twelfth defeat of his team's season.

He said: "I can't and I wouldn't explain it (the reason for returning to Germany), it was a lot (agree) before signing here.

"I want to help and I'm sure I can help this club and (the owner) Ann Budge.

Martin Boyle of Hibernian celebrates his goal with his teammates

"I know it's a difficult situation, but when you see the game, it wasn't the reason we didn't win."

When asked to give the team free time, he replied: "Do you think that is the reason we didn't win today? I think not.

"In the end, when you win you can say anything and it's fine, when you lose, everything is wrong."

He added: "I take responsibility for decisions and take responsibility for the game, but some things I can't change. I can't play, I can't score, I can't defend."

Uche Ikpeazu has a goal attempt during the Premier League match between Hearts and Hibernian

"We try to improve and I think you can see that some players are improving and others maybe not."

"I hope we can change some things, but right now we have to work hard and change the result on Sunday against Aberdeen. If we play like today, I can't believe we don't win in the next games."