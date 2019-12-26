Harvey Weinstein under review for eight cases of sexual assault against him

%MINIFYHTML49d9af187603749014e18dd5ba57873e9% %MINIFYHTML49d9af187603749014e18dd5ba57873e10%

Instagram / Dave Bedrosian

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reveals that officials from the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments have taken four investigations to prosecutors.

Up News Info –

Harvey Weinstein will enter 2020 with another probe of sexual assault hanging over him.

The dishonored movie mogul, who will be tried on rape charges in New York next month (January 2020), learned that prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing eight cases, in which the producer is charged with sexual assault , after a two-year police investigation. .

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed that officials from the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments have taken four investigations to prosecutors.

%MINIFYHTML49d9af187603749014e18dd5ba57873e11% %MINIFYHTML49d9af187603749014e18dd5ba57873e12%

Weinstein has denied all accusations in previous accusations directed against him.

Earlier this month, the chiefs of insurance representing Weinstein reached a tentative $ 25 million (£ 19 million) agreement with a group of sexual abuse accusers from the producer.

Under the terms of the agreement, the movie mogul in disgrace will not have to admit any crime or pay anything to his accusers, according to TMZ.

According to reports, more than 30 women, who accused Weinstein of a variety of accusations, will share the unexpected gain and, in return, all claims against Weinstein and his former producer, The Weinstein Company, will be dismissed.

Weinstein remains free on bail before his trial. His bonus recently rose to $ 5 million (£ 3.8 million) due to violations related to his electronic monitoring device.